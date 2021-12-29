A woman shouted for help along the grass in the 1600 block of Nottingham Drive after she escaped from a man that grabbed her, according to a police report.
Callers told 911 dispatchers in Denton that there was a woman in the grass around 4:17 p.m. on Nottingham Drive yelling for help.
The Denton Police Department responded and she told them an unknown man grabbed her and wrapped his arms around her at the Woodlands of Denton apartment complex.
She reported she shoved her elbow into him, causing him to release her and she ran for help. She told police she wants to press charges.
An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — On Tuesday, a woman reported her boyfriend sexually assaulted her at a home in Denton multiple times over the weekend, according to a police report.
Police responded to the call and learned he also took her phone. She told police the assault happened over the weekend and that he took her phone the last time he sexually assaulted her.
An investigation is ongoing.
900 block of Greenlee Street — An Instagram account that appeared to be impersonating a 16-year-old had a link to pornography, according to a police report.
A woman who knows the teenage girl reported the incident to police around 8:01 p.m. Tuesday. She said the account holder had photos of the teenage girl on the Instagram account, which she said did look like a juvenile’s account, but that there was a link to a porn website attached to the account.
The report says the young girl’s picture didn’t appear on the website and that the girl didn’t give anyone permission to use her photo. An investigation is ongoing.
Shady Shores Drive and South Loop 288 — A theft investigation is ongoing after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend showed up to her campsite, showed a knife and stole her phone, according to a police report.
A caller who wasn’t involved reported the incident as a domestic disturbance. Police responded around 7:40 a.m. and spoke with the woman, who said her ex-boyfriend robbed her.
She reported he accused her of having some of his things and that they got into an argument. She told police he pulled out a knife, grabbed her phone and left. The caller told police they didn’t see a knife or phone, but did confirm they were arguing.
According to the report, officers found the man off of Mayhill Road, and he denied having her phone or taking anything. He denied having a knife that resembled the one his ex saw, but did have a small folding knife on him, the report says.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 373 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 17 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.