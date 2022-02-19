A 41-year-old woman allegedly entered the Teasley Lane Denton County Transportation Authority facility Friday morning and was found by officers inside a security vehicle, telling them she wanted to go to jail, according to a police report.
At about 5:19 a.m., a manager at the DCTA maintenance facility in the 1100 block of Teasley Lane reported the woman was trespassing. The property is fenced off but the woman somehow got over, the report states, and officers located her inside a security vehicle. The manager wanted to press charges for criminal trespass.
The report states the woman did not give any details for why she entered the facility and got into the vehicle, instead telling officers that she wanted to go to jail. She was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Other reports
5300 block of Songbird Trail — A 34-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning after her child called police to report her parents were fighting, according to a police report.
The report came in at around 9:07 a.m., with a child calling 911 to report their parents were fighting. Officers arrived and contacted both the woman and a man, noting he had injuries on his legs, scratches on his chest and a bloody nose. The report states the injuries on his legs looked as if he was kicked.
Officers determined the woman was the primary aggressor in the fight and arrested her on a charge of assault causes bodily injury to family member. The report did not specify if any weapons were used in the fight or if either person gave a reason for what started it.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A 20-year-old man was arrested at the Denton Police Station Friday morning on a deadly conduct: discharge firearm warrant from an incident earlier in February, according to a police report.
The man was arrested on the warrant at about 6:30 a.m. He had arrived at the Denton Police Station lobby, though the report doesn’t explicitly state he turned himself in. The original incident happened Feb. 10 in the 2400 block of West Hickory Street, when a man reported someone had shot into his apartment.
Officers determined the shot was the result of a verbal disagreement between two men in a different apartment. A gun was presented at some point during that argument, the report states, and it went off as they struggled over it. Nobody was injured and investigators were called to the scene.
The report does not state how investigators determined the man arrested Friday was at fault.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 362 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.