A woman found a cat’s dismembered head in her backyard Sunday at her home near Quakertown Park, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating the incident of cruelty to a non-livestock animal after the woman reported the dead cat Sunday. Police were dispatched to her home in the 600 block of North Austin Street around 2:53 p.m. after getting a call about suspicious activity.
The woman reported she went out to her backyard and found a cat’s head. According to the report, the head was separated from the body, and it was clear it had been cut with some sort of blade.
The caller didn’t know why someone would put a cat’s head in her yard. The cat was a known stray.
Police are continuing to investigate.
Other reports
3500 block of Pockrus Page Road — Two men who were at a Denton Municipal Electric site early Sunday allegedly tampered with equipment and tried to steal copper wire, according to a police report.
A caller reported two men were trying to steal copper there around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police arrived and saw two men running around inside the plant. After detaining them, police discovered one of them had outstanding warrants from Denton and Cooke County.
Police found a pry bar near one of the transformers. Based on the equipment, police determined the men were trying to steal two copper grounding bus bars, each valued at $6,500, according to the report.
They were arrested and charged with criminal trespass and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. The older man’s warrants were for theft of property in Cooke County and driving with an invalid license from Denton police.
3000 block of Solana Circle — Denton police were dispatched to help an injured person, but that person denied medical attention from paramedics and told officers he didn’t want to make a statement or press charges.
Although he didn’t want to press charges on an alleged assault, a police spokesperson said police took a report in case he changes his mind.
A witness reported seeing a man put his hands up in a defensive state when three men attacked him. According to the report, one man kicked him in the stomach and back while the two others were punching him. The witness said the three assailants left after the witness ran up to help.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 331 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 27 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.