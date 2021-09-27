A woman told police early Sunday that her ex-boyfriend took an ax from her hands after she threatened him with it, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is still investigating a reported assault in the 100 block of Heritage Lane. A woman called 911 around 2:39 a.m. to report her ex-boyfriend tried to hit her and that in return, she threatened him with an ax.
The report says police saw an ax when they entered her house Sunday. The caller alleged her ex-boyfriend was at her house and refused to leave. She told police she felt threatened, so she took out her ax and again told him to leave.
She reported he refused to leave again, took the ax from her, pushed her down, held the ax to her throat and left. According to the report, she feared for her life. Police saw that she had fresh marks on her thigh, leg and lower back.
Her ex wasn’t at her home by the time police arrived.
Other reports
2100 block of Woodbrook Street — Upon closer inspection, a 911 caller discovered that the dried substance on his car Sunday was dried egg and not bird droppings, according to a police report.
Police are trying to see if surveillance footage in the man’s neighborhood caught an egging incident between 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The caller reported the egging Sunday afternoon after he took a closer look at the damage and realized it wasn’t from bird droppings. The report says he went to a car wash to try to clean off the dried egg and noticed there was damage to the paint job.
He told police it would cost about $3,000 to repaint the area behind the driver’s side window. The egging incident is still under investigation.
700 block of Pacific Street — A property owner who was renovating a home reported more than $6,000 in assorted tools stolen from the home Sunday, according to a police report.
No one was living at the home while it was being renovated. The caller said the burglary happened sometime between 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday. He reported that the back door was locked when he left and then unlocked when he returned.
An itemized list of tools taken ranges in price from $50 cable drills and drill bits to 10 batteries totaling $2,590. The estimated total value of tools taken came out to $6,103. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 395 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 23 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.