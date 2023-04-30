A 42-year-old woman was trying to drive back to Oklahoma with her teenage daughter and her daughter's friend, but was instead arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated, according to a Denton police report.
At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a reckless driver on Dallas Drive at Smith Street.
A caller told officers there was a truck with an out-of-state license plate swerving on Dallas Drive, and they saw the vehicle jump a curb. The caller then told police the vehicle was at a business parking lot.
The report says an officer informed another responding officer that he witnessed the suspect drive through a grassy parking lot area. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and the other officer arrived at the location.
Police determined the 42-year-old woman driving the truck was possibly intoxicated.
Inside the truck was the woman’s 14-year-old daughter and her 12-year-old friend, who both told police they were scared, according to the report.
Officers then spoke to the woman and reported her speech was slow and slurred and she had difficulty responding to officers.
She denied having consumed any alcohol or drugs, according to the report. The woman was driving back home to Oklahoma and said she was almost home, but that she didn't know where she was.
Officers observed a bottle of vodka underneath the driver's seat and smelled a slight odor of alcohol beverage emitting from the woman’s breath, according to police. They said she was not able to recite the alphabet and was not able to finish a standard field sobriety test.
She refused a blood draw until a warrant was granted, but her blood was not taken due to medical issues.
The woman was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.
Other reports
900 block of West Hickory Street — Officers saw ammunition inside a 27-year-old man’s vehicle, and he admitted to having a handgun, according to a police report.
At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were on patrol in the 1000 block of West Hickory Street when they observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on Hickory with no headlights on.
Officers initiated a traffic stop on the black Kia, which stopped in the 900 block of West Hickory.
Officers then observed an ammunition box in plain sight on the vehicle's floorboard, and the man told officers he had a firearm in the passenger seat, the report states.
Officers removed him from the vehicle and secured the firearm. Officers also allegedly smelled the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle.
The man admitted to smoking marijuana, and more was inside the car.
The man was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
2800 block of West University Drive — Two 19-year-old women were arrested for theft after attempting to steal $300 worth of merchandise at Walmart, according to a police report.
At about 1:06 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a shoplifting call at Walmart. An employee caller told officers he had two women detained in his office who were accused of theft.
Both individuals admitted to grabbing several clothing and miscellaneous items, placing them in their shopping carts, and then putting them in each other's backpacks before leaving without paying.
When asked why they did not pay for the items, neither had an answer and instead stated they “were just being dumb.” Both women admitted they had no intention of paying for the items, according to the report.
The total value of the merchandise was about $340. Both women were arrested and charged with theft.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 393 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
