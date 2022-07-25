Blotter
DRC

After police told a 39-year-old woman Sunday that her teenage daughter’s boyfriend had not committed a crime against her daughter, she became upset and assaulted the girl, according to a police report.

At about 3:55 p.m., police were dispatched to the 5300 block of East McKinney Street regarding a domestic disturbance. The caller initially reported that a crime occurred between two juveniles who are in a relationship.

