After police told a 39-year-old woman Sunday that her teenage daughter’s boyfriend had not committed a crime against her daughter, she became upset and assaulted the girl, according to a police report.
At about 3:55 p.m., police were dispatched to the 5300 block of East McKinney Street regarding a domestic disturbance. The caller initially reported that a crime occurred between two juveniles who are in a relationship.
When police arrived at the residence of the teenage boy, they found the families of the boy and girl outside. The report states everyone seemed calm and just wanted to speak with the police.
Police spoke with the teenage girl’s mother, who claimed the teenage boy had committed a crime against her daughter. However, after conducting interviews, police determined a crime hadn’t occurred.
The report states the mother was upset at this news. She and her daughter got in the car to leave. Police witnessed the woman yank on her daughter’s hair, jerking her head back, according to the report.
Police told the mother to turn off the car and get out. The daughter said she was fine but that her mother also hit her in the face on the way over. The report states she had a red swollen spot on the inside of her lip.
The mother was placed under arrest. She allegedly resisted and police had to bring her to the ground before they were able to put her in handcuffs.
She was transported to the city jail without further incident and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and resisting arrest.
Other reports
3100 block of Town Center Trail — A 24-year-old man drank from other people’s drinks in a hotel lobby and initially refused to leave when employees wanted him trespassed early Sunday, according to a police report.
At about 12:23 a.m., police were dispatched to the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center after a hotel guest said a man was causing a disturbance in the lobby. The guest said the man pushed a manager.
When police arrived, the man was sitting on the lobby desk, arguing with an employee. He was slurring his words, had watery eyes and smelled like alcohol, according to the report.
The report states hotel management had been trying to get the man to confirm a reservation but he was unable to do so.
The manager said the man grabbed other people’s drinks, drank from them and then dropped them. He was also allegedly being hostile with other people in the lobby. The manager said they wanted him criminally trespassed.
Police informed the man he was criminally trespassed and he needed to get off of the desk. He was verbally uncooperative, according to the report.
Eventually, he left the lobby but allegedly refused to leave the property. The man could not explain where he could stay for the night and he refused to provide his address, according to the report. His phone was dead and he could not secure a safe ride home, the report states.
After about 20 minutes of trying to get the man to safely leave the property, police placed him under arrest.
He was transported to the city jail and charged with alcohol public intoxication. The manager did not want to press charges for the man pushing him.
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — Several people reported hearing gunshots in the area, but no suspect or victim has been located, according to a police report.
At about 12:02 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the area after people reported hearing gunshots.
When police arrived, there was a group of people standing outside who said they’d heard the shots. Witnesses told police they saw a man shoot at another man before leaving in a vehicle.
Police found one shell casing in the area. However, no victim came forward and they were unable to locate the suspect.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 343 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.