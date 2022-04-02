A woman allegedly assaulted a Walmart employee during a Splat gun theft Friday afternoon, at one point kicking the employee in the head during a struggle, according to a police report.
At about 3:08 p.m., police arrived at the Rayzor Ranch Walmart after an asset protection manager reported the theft. They learned a woman entered the store and tried to steal two Splat water ball guns, valued at about $45 each. She passed all the points of sale with the guns when an employee tried to stop her to check her receipt.
The report states the employee directed the woman to the self-checkout line, but she then rushed past the employee, who tried to physically stop her. She grabbed the woman’s arm and the woman then began to drag her outside the door. At one point, the woman kicked her in the head, according to the report.
The woman only got away with one of the guns, the report states, and an investigation is ongoing for a pending robbery charge. Video footage of the incident will be viewed.
Other reports
600 block of College Street — A 29-year-old woman was arrested Friday night after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend and threatened him, saying during her arrest that she would kill him when she got out of jail, according to a police report.
At about 8:45 p.m., the woman’s boyfriend reported she was intoxicated and throwing things. Officers arrived and interviewed both people, with the woman saying her boyfriend assaulted her. The man denied that and showed police video footage, allegedly showing the woman screaming and threatening him.
The report states that the video also shows the woman hitting her boyfriend multiple times, in addition to stomping on his face “before the camera is knocked out of view.” She was also allegedly heard saying she was going to kill him.
Police arrested the woman on a charge of assault causing bodily injury, family violence. As they were taking her to the police car, she allegedly shouted that she would kill him as soon as she got out of jail, and she was additionally charged with obstruction or retaliation. The report adds that officers requested an emergency protective order for the man, but it does not clarify if a judge granted that order.
2400 block of Stockbridge Road — A woman called police Friday afternoon to report her son was assaulted during a fight the week prior, and that she couldn’t reach the mother of the person she believes slapped him multiple times, according to a police report.
The woman told police a fight broke out near the basketball courts the week prior, and that her 15-year-old son was slapped multiple times in the face during the fight. She said she first tried to reach the mother of the person who slapped him, but that she wasn’t responsive.
The report states police are investigating a suspect who is a few years older than the boy and is legally an adult.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 437 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.