A 20-year-old woman was arrested Sunday when she allegedly attempted to strangle her girlfriend with a phone cord and tried to prevent her from calling the police, according to a police report.
At about 6:40 p.m., the Denton Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call from a third party at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Dallas Drive.
When police arrived, they found a woman, the victim, in the apartment complex hallway. The victim alleged she and her girlfriend of five months, whom she lived with, got into a verbal argument that turned physical.
The victim said that during the argument, her girlfriend grabbed her by the shoulders and repeatedly punched her in the face. She also alleged her girlfriend kicked her several times in the body and head. Police observed several red marks and bruises on the victim’s head along with scratches on her face, according to a report.
During the altercation, the victim tried to contact a friend for help and told police her girlfriend grabbed her phone and tried to strangle her with the cord. It is unclear from the report whether the phone cord referred to a corded telephone or a charging cord for a cellphone, a Denton police spokesperson said.
At first, the suspect would not open the door to police, according to the report. But eventually, officers were able to question the suspect. She allegedly admitted to taking the victim’s phone and said she had done so because she believed the victim was messaging a friend to call police.
The suspect also said there was a physical fight and she had kicked the victim, according to the report. But she denied attempting to strangle her girlfriend with a cord.
The woman was arrested on charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and interference with an emergency request for assistance.
Other reports
5200 block of Pebble Beach Trail — A 25-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly grabbed and threw his stepmother during a fight with his father.
At about 6:50 p.m. a man called police to report an incident between himself and his son. The father alleged his son started a verbal argument.
When the father’s wife attempted to stop the verbal argument, the son allegedly put both his hands on her and threw her on the couch. The father then yelled at the son for this and the son allegedly began to swing at his father.
The father called 911 and both he and his wife told police they felt pain from the assault, according to a report.
A home security system caught a portion of the assault on video, according to a police report. Police reviewed the footage and arrested the son on two charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
1100 block of Oak Tree Drive — An unknown man allegedly slipped out the back of a for-sale house when the real estate agent arrived to show the property Sunday.
At about 1:55 p.m. police responded to a call regarding a burglary of a habitation. The caller was a real estate agent who said that when he went to show the property to clients, he found an unexpected occupant.
The vacant residence was for sale and the real estate agent told police nobody was supposed to be inside. When the agent walked into the home, the unknown man exited through the garage and was no longer on the property when police arrived, according to a report.
It was unclear if anything in the property was damaged or missing, according to a report. The agent gave a description of the man and told police he plans to walk through the property and double-check if anything is amiss.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 320 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.