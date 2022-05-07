A 19-year-old woman was arrested for stealing a large white truck from the 3100 block of Jim Christal Road, according to a police report.
The report does not specify what time officers arrived at the scene where the truck was stolen. Officers noted that they believed the vehicle might have been stolen from a business due to some tire marks leaving the location and a damaged gate that could have been hit by a vehicle, according to the report.
At 2:15 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Oak Street where a caller told officers that a woman said she stole the white truck she was driving. Officers also received another call involving the alleged suspect’s home at the 700 block of West Sycamore Street, according to the report.
Officers went to the address and located the vehicle parked in that block. The truck had some lumber on the flatbed of the truck and a logo from a business located in was the area where the damaged gate occurred, according to the report.
The woman admitted to officers she stole the truck and crashed into the gate. The woman was charged with criminal mischief and theft, according to the report.
Officers spoke to a representative of the business involved who wanted to press charges for the damage to the gate, which was estimated to be about $2,000. Officers also spoke with an owner of the stolen truck who wants to press charges for theft, according to the police report.
Other reports
600 block of South Elm Street — A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing a pistol in the air, according to a police report.
At about 11 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the block where a caller told officers a male was walking with a gun. The caller said the male had a gun in his hand and fired the gun around two or three times into the air, according to the report.
The caller gave a description of the male and officers were able to locate him in the 300 block of West Eagle Drive. Officers gave the suspect verbal commands to lie on the ground and he complied.
Officers asked the suspect if he had a gun on him. The suspect said that he had a BB gun in his backpack and knives in his pocket, according to the report. He was detained in handcuffs.
Officers found a black BB gun inside his backpack. There were no orange markings to indicate that the pistol was a toy, according to the report.
Officers spoke with the caller who reported the incident and explained that he observed the man point what he believed to be a real firearm into the air and heard the noise of a gun being fired two or three times. The caller said the behavior was alarming because he didn’t know if that gun was real or not.
The man was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct for intentionally displaying the BB gun and firing it into the air in a public place.
1700 block of South Loop 288 — At around 1:48 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area where a caller reported seeing a woman severely shaking and possibly inhaling from an aerosol can.
Upon arrival, officers located the 44-year-old woman who was unable to stay still and was moving her arms and legs, according to the report.
Officers saw that she had two aerosol cans and was spraying the contents on her face and inhaling them, according to the report.
Officers contacted the woman who immediately started to pack up all the items around her and attempted to leave. She was told to stop by officers but ignored verbal commands. The woman then ran a short distance before officers caught up to her and detained her in handcuffs, according to the report.
The woman still had a can of aerosol spray in her hand, and it appeared to be recently used, according to the report. She also had a bag in her possession that contained multiple aerosol cans.
On the way to jail, the woman requested to have another half of the aerosol can, according to the report. The woman was charged with possession or use of volatile chemicals, as well as evading arrest or detention, the report said.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 420 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
