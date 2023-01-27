A woman told police she was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday morning, according to a police report.
The victim told Denton police she had been sitting in her car in the 200 block of Coronado Drive when a man approached the car with a gun and demanded money. Officers were dispatched to the location at 7:12 a.m., and the woman said she’d given the alleged robber two debit cards.
Police recommended that she report any further activity on the stolen cards for the ongoing investigation.
Other reports
Wagon Trail Drive and Trailhead Lane — At 6:55 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to Wagon Trail Drive and Trailhead Lane in Denton. A man at the location told police he was assaulted by someone wielding a metal pole.
The victim told police another man, someone he knows, came out of the woods and attacked him with a metal pole. According to the police report, officers observed blood on the victim’s face, and he was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. The victim told police he wanted to press charges, and police are investigating the matter.
100 block of East University Drive — Police arrested a woman at about 4 p.m. Thursday after she became combative and spat on one the officers, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to a local restaurant to respond to a woman who was falling down and appeared to be drunk. Officers arrived and found a woman who appeared intoxicated. She was leaning over counter, a police report said, dropping her head and hitting it on the counter. The report states she was uneasy on her feet and swayed when trying to stand. When questioned, the 34-year-old woman alternately spoke incoherently or didn’t answer.
The woman then reportedly started spitting at police and didn’t stop when ordered to by police. When her saliva landed on an officer’s neck, she was arrested for harassment of a public servant and booked into the city jail, according to the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 382 service and officer-initiated calls and made 16 arrests.
