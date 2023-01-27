Denton police vehicle
DRC file photo

A woman told police she was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday morning, according to a police report.

The victim told Denton police she had been sitting in her car in the 200 block of Coronado Drive when a man approached the car with a gun and demanded money. Officers were dispatched to the location at 7:12 a.m., and the woman said she’d given the alleged robber two debit cards.

