A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving after officers witnessed the man strike a vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 9:53 p.m. Friday, officers witnessed a southbound vehicle near Fort Worth and Roselawn Drive speeding at an estimated 80 to 90 miles per hour, the report states.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, and the driver had already changed direction and began driving northbound in the southbound lane of Fort Worth Drive.
According to the report, the vehicle struck another vehicle head-on in the 2200 block of Fort Worth Drive while driving in the wrong lane.
Officers spoke to the driver, a 22-year-old man, who appeared to be disoriented, unsteady on his feet, swaying and drowsy. Officers noticed the man had droopy eyelids and had a hard time concentrating.
Officers allegedly saw the man remove a vape device from a pocket and throw it on the ground. He reportedly told officers he had left work and that his work had closed at 7 p.m.
Officers attempted to conduct a standardized field sobriety test, and the man stated that he understood the instructions but would not finish the field sobriety test. Officers said the man’s speech was slurred and difficult to understand. Officers believed the man exhibited general intoxication indicators consistent with central nervous system depressant from cannabis use, according to the report. The man refused to provide a blood draw until a search warrant was obtained.
The man was charged with suspicion of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.
No information was immediately available on the condition of the occupants of the vehicle that was struck.
Other Reports1000 block of Minor Circle — A 41-year-old man stole a vehicle valued about $14,000 and was caught during another incident where officers responded to a caller who said a man was asleep inside a vehicle blocking her driveway, according to a police report.
At about 1:37 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Normal Street regarding a vehicle theft.
The caller said his Dodged Charger was stolen and told officers he had parked his vehicle in the driveway of his residence. He said he had left the ignition key inside, and the doors unlocked.
The complainant discovered his vehicle was missing at about 1:30 a.m., and said the theft could have occurred the day prior. The man said the Charger was valued at about $14,000.
At about 7:32 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call at the 1000 block of Minor Circle. A caller reported a parked vehicle was in front of her home, blocking her driveway.
Officers arrived and saw that the single occupant was asleep or passed out in the driver’s seat and confirmed the vehicle was the Dodge Charger that was stolen several hours earlier. Officers activated sirens multiple times to wake him up with no success.
The complainant was able to get his vehicle back, but said he was missing his Social Security card and found a backpack in the vehicle that did not belong to him. The complainant dropped off the backpack to officers, who were able to find his Social Security card.
The 41-year-old man was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and had a warrant for his arrest for driving with an invalid license.
RoundupFrom 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 402 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.