A witness heard the sound of glass breaking Friday morning and told police they saw a 37-year-old man fleeing a convenience store.
Officers found the suspected burglar nearby and arrested him for allegedly stealing items at the store, according to a police report.
At about 4:26 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the Mayhill Mart located in the 3900 block of East McKinney Street for a burglary call.
The witness described who they’d seen to officers, who were able to find the man down the street from the location.
Officers observed a broken glass window and saw some items in the store that appeared to be moved around. The witness told officers the arrested man was the same person they had seen flee the convenience store.
The items the man stole were valued at about $38. The store owner was notified and will proceed to press charges.
The man was arrested and charged with burglary of building, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
Officers are waiting to hear back from the store owner about the costs of the broken glass. The report does not mention whether or not there was surveillance footage that captured the incident.
Other reports
1200 block of South Woodrow Lane — A 34-year-old man was arrested for driving drunk after a caller told police they observed the man swerving and going over the speed limit, according to a police report.
At about 9:30 p.m. Friday, a caller told police he was following a vehicle driving 75 to 90 miles per hour through the intersection of Dallas Drive and Teasley Lane who was swerving on the shoulder lane.
Officers located the vehicle, initiated a stop in the 1200 block of South Woodrow Lane, and saw the 34-year-old man and a passenger inside.
The driver told officers they were headed back from a restaurant where he drank one bottle of beer.
According to police reports, officers smelled the odor of alcohol coming from his breath and noted that his eyes were red and watery. They administered a standardized field sobriety test that allegedly indicated intoxication. The driver declined to submit to a blood draw until a search warrant was granted.
He man was charged with driving while intoxicated. The report says the passenger was not arrested.
200 block of West University Drive — A man told officers several credit cards were stolen from his vehicle and were being used, according to a police report.
At about 10 a.m. Friday, a man told officers his vehicle was broken into, and his wallet was stolen. He thinks he may have left his doors unlocked, and the stolen wallet had several credit and debit cards inside. He canceled all of them except for one, and that card was used at three different stores where the unknown burglar spent about $20 at each location. The last card that was attempted to be used was declined.
The man would like to press charges against whomever’s using the card. The incident is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 446 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.