Police are investigating a man who was caught on home security footage pulling a handgun and shooting at an animal in someone’s lawn, according to a police report.
At about 5:02 p.m., police received a call about suspicious activity in the 3300 block of Lighthouse Drive. A resident in the neighborhood said he was awakened Monday morning by a loud noise.
He later reviewed his home’s security footage and saw a man walking around the neighborhood between 3 and 4 a.m.
The footage showed the man standing in a roadway before approaching another person’s yard. The man drew a handgun and fired a single shot at an animal on the lawn.
The animal was not shot and fled the yard. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it seemed to be a wild animal rather than a pet, but the report does not specify.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Other reports
1400 block of Vernon Drive — When police went to arrest a man Monday on a warrant for allegedly harassing his real estate agent, the 62-year-old answered the door undressed, according to a police report.
On May 31, police were dispatched to a call about ongoing harassment. A woman who works in real estate said she received multiple threatening calls and messages from a previous client.
The client was upset after purchasing a home, according to the report. He allegedly sent her messages with threats like “I’m coming after you” and said he would park in front of her office until she arrived.
The woman said she found the frequency and language of the messages to be threatening.
She filed another report with police on June 4 and said she received more messages from the same man.
Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for the man’s arrest. Police knocked on his door Monday as he was getting out of the shower.
Police allowed the man to get dressed first before arresting him. He was transported to the city jail and charged with harassment.
3500 block of South Interstate 35E — A 52-year-old man recently discharged from the hospital was found Monday rolling around outside the emergency room doors and refusing to leave, according to a police report.
At about 6:13 p.m., police were dispatched to a local hospital for a trespass call. The caller said a man was rolling on the ground in front of the main ER doors.
The report states the Denton Fire Department dropped off the man earlier and he had been dispatched from the hospital.
When police arrived they found the man sitting outside the emergency room. He did not respond when police asked him what was going on, according to the report.
Police asked the man if he could contact anyone to give him a ride home. The report states he refused to answer.
Hospital staff verbally informed the man he needed to leave, but the report states he did not move. The staff said they wanted the man charged with criminal trespassing.
Police gave the man a verbal warning that he was trespassing and needed to leave. He allegedly did not move or speak.
The man was handcuffed and transported to the city jail without incident. He was charged with criminal trespassing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 329 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.