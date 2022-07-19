Blotter
DRC

Police are investigating a man who was caught on home security footage pulling a handgun and shooting at an animal in someone’s lawn, according to a police report.

At about 5:02 p.m., police received a call about suspicious activity in the 3300 block of Lighthouse Drive. A resident in the neighborhood said he was awakened Monday morning by a loud noise.

