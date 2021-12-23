A Victoria’s Secret employee told police Wednesday of a theft and said the two women have stolen from this store multiple times, according to a police report.
Staff at the store, located inside Golden Triangle Mall at 2201 S. Interstate 35E, reported the theft Wednesday to the Denton Police Department. An employee said two women came into the store and rapidly put merchandise into bags before leaving without attempting to pay.
According to the report, those same women have done this multiple times in the past. They told police they didn’t know if a report had been filed about them in the past.
An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
Cornell Lane and Amherst Drive — While speaking to an 18-year-old detained during a traffic stop, his family contacted police and reported an assault, according to a police report.
The driver was arrested on one count of driving while intoxicated. While on the scene, family contacted police and said they were concerned about the man’s behavior.
The report says they spoke to his mother, who reported her son strangled and assaulted her Tuesday. He was subsequently charged with assault family member, impeding breath or circulation.
It’s unclear in the report how the family reached police while they had the man detained. A spokesperson for the Police Department said it’s possible police stopped him near the family home or he made a call to family right before police reached his vehicle.
5200 block of Biddy Bye Lane — Drawings of a smiley face and genitalia, as well as broken light bulbs, were found at a building that was reported as broken into Wednesday, according to a police report.
A man told officers someone broke into his workshop without permission sometime between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, and he wanted to press charges. The report says it appeared a video camera had been smashed, white fire extinguisher powder was on the floor and broken light bulbs were scattered across the floor.
Someone also drew a smiley face, penis and vagina on a boat with permanent marker, according to the report. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 324 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 12 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.