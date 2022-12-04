A woman is in the hospital after flipping her vehicle in a street race, according to Denton police, and officers arrested a 22-year-old man who was in the second vehicle involved in the race.
At about 2:21 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East University Drive for a vehicle crash. Callers reported that a vehicle had flipped and was on fire, and a woman was trapped inside.
Denton police and the Denton Fire Department arrived and extricated the trapped driver, and she was transported to the hospital for her injuries.
During the investigation, officers learned that two vehicles, including the driver who was injured, had raced before the one-vehicle crash. According to the report, the woman's vehicle flipped, crossed a median and struck three trees, then landed in the right lane of westbound traffic.
Officers arrested a 22-year-old man who was the suspected second vehicle driver that did not crash, according to the report.
The man was charged with racing on the roadway.
Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the injured woman was still in the hospital at the time of the report. No passengers were in either vehicle. The crash is still under investigation.
Other reports
500 block of West University Drive — A 47-year-old man allegedly attempted to shoplift items at Kroger, according to a police report.
At about 11:49 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area, where Kroger loss prevention staff had a person in custody for allegedly shoplifting.
An employee reported seeing the man selecting bags of candy and concealing them with plastic Walmart bags that he had in a hand basket.
The man then proceeded toward the exit, leaving all points of sale, and employees stopped him. The items the man attempted to steal had an estimated value of $120, the report states.
The man was arrested and charged with theft.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 317 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.