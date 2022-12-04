Police lights

A woman is in the hospital after flipping her vehicle in a street race, according to Denton police, and officers arrested a 22-year-old man who was in the second vehicle involved in the race.

At about 2:21 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East University Drive for a vehicle crash. Callers reported that a vehicle had flipped and was on fire, and a woman was trapped inside.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

