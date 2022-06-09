No one was arrested after two ex-friends got into a physical altercation over a wristwatch Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 10:20 p.m., police responded to a reported assault and theft in the 1000 block of West Collins Street.
After a lengthy verbal argument, two men decided they did not want to be friends anymore.
As they were breaking up, the two got into a physical fight over a wristwatch. During the scuffle, one man said he sustained bruises to his bicep.
No arrests were made after the altercation as each man offered conflicting allegations about the fight, according to the report.
Police filed the report as assault causing bodily injury and theft of property between $100 and $750.
Other reports
900 block of West Eagle Drive — Two people reported their vehicles were burglarized in a parking garage in the area Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 11:59 a.m., police were dispatched to the garage for a vehicle burglary. The caller said he wasn’t sure exactly when he parked and returned to his vehicle, but items were missing from it.
He suspects he might have forgotten to lock the vehicle, according to the report.
He said he returned to find the trunk open and the glove box had been rummaged through. He estimated about $700 of items such as clothes and tools were stolen.
Later, at about 1:17 p.m., police were dispatched to the same parking garage for another vehicle burglary call. The caller said someone stole about $500 of miscellaneous items from her vehicle.
She said she parked in the garage around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. When she returned at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, she noticed multiple items were missing from her car.
She told police she doesn’t think she fully locked the car because she was having trouble with her remote key.
Police are still investigating the two burglaries.
1400 block of Teasley Lane — A woman reported her car might have been struck by bullets Wednesday, but no bullets or casings were found, according to a police report.
At about 8:36 a.m., police responded to a call about suspicious activity. The caller said her vehicle possibly had four bullet holes.
When police arrived on the scene, they observed nothing had penetrated the metal, but there were four forcible indentations that caused the paint to chip away, according to the report.
Police did not find any bullets or casings at the scene, the report states.
The woman estimated the cost of the damage to be about $1,000. Police are still investigating.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 379 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.