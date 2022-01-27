About half a tank of gas from a man’s tractor-trailer was stolen while he was parked at Buc-ee’s for about 10 hours Wednesday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating the theft of fuel after the driver noticed the tractor-trailer’s dashboard showed he had a quarter of a tank of gas. He told police he had a three-fourths tank of gas when he parked at the travel center in the 2800 block of South Interstate 35E Wednesday.
Buc-ee’s doesn’t allow truckers to park at the major travel center. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith confirmed the man had been parked there for 10 hours and realized after that his fuel had been tampered with.
According to the report, the driver confirmed there wasn’t a leak in the tank and noticed that the mesh wiring on the fuel tank had been cut to where a hose could fit through. He told police he had a security camera mounted to the truck.
The report says the footage shows someone pulling up behind his trailer and spending 30 minutes there before driving away.
An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
300 block of West Oak Street — A 30-year-old man allegedly punched a security guard at Our Daily Bread on Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
Officers responded to an assault around 10:23 a.m. The security guard, who is an off-duty police officer, told Denton police a man punched him in the face. Beckwith said the off-duty officer didn’t work for the Denton Police Department.
According to the report, the man first told the officer he wasn’t feeling well and was then informed of resources he could reach out to. The man then allegedly repeated that his weakness had been exposed because he said he wasn’t feeling well and then punched the officer.
The report says the officer’s cheek was red, swollen and had a laceration. Police arrested the man on one count of assault of a public servant, and he was trespassed from the soup kitchen at the request of an employee.
1200 block of South Loop 288 — A generator was stolen from Tractor Supply Co. at about 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.
Staff reported the burglary around 9:45 a.m. The generator is worth $1,000 and there might be surveillance footage. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 357 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 32 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
