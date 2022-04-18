Denton Police Department officers were successively dispatched to three Taco Bell locations after two of the stores’ drive-thru windows were broken into Sunday morning.
At about 5:13 a.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Fort Worth Drive after receiving reports of an alarm going off at a Taco Bell.
Police arrived at the restaurant to find the drive-thru window smashed in. No one was inside the store and it appeared nothing was missing.
At about 5:19 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1800 block of West University Drive after reports of an alarm going off at another Taco Bell.
Upon arriving at the second store, police observed a similar scene with the drive-thru window lying on the floor inside. They said one of the store’s cash boxes appeared to be missing.
At around 5:23 a.m., police were dispatched to a third Taco Bell in the 3900 block of North Loop 288 as a proactive measure. Again, police found the drive-thru window smashed. No one was inside the store and police did not observe anything missing.
Police are still investigating the incidents and are awaiting surveillance footage from the stores.
Other reports
1500 block of Meadow Street — A 32-year-old man was arrested on three counts of possession after he was allegedly found asleep in a computer lab with narcotics and a knife on his person.
At around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a call regarding a possibly unconscious man inside a computer lab at a housing complex. The caller told police there was a knife on the floor next to the man.
Police said they found a man slumped over at a desk in the lab. He allegedly had an uncapped hypodermic needle with a dark substance inside it along with two lighters on the desk.
A knife was not visible on the floor, police said. But officers observed what they suspected was the handle of a knife in the man's pocket. After detaining the man, police said they did find a knife in his pocket.
The man denied any drug use and initially claimed he did not know what the needle was. Police said he later admitted the contents of the needle would test positive for heroin. He was placed under arrest.
During a search of the man, police found a bag in his underwear along with two backpacks near him that all allegedly contained narcotics.
In all, the man was charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, heroin; possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 3, alprazolam.
700 block of Hercules Lane — A woman alleged her boyfriend pushed her down the stairs of an outdoor walkway during a domestic disturbance Sunday.
At 2:31 p.m. police were dispatched to Hercules Lane after multiple callers said they heard a loud argument. One call came from the woman involved, who stated her address and hung up.
When officers arrived on the scene, she requested medical assistance, alleging her boyfriend pushed her down the stairs.
Police spoke to her boyfriend, who showed officers his security system. Officers saw a video of him pushing her outside the front door and shutting it behind her. The video showed her then tripping and falling next to the stairs on the walkway. Police said they observed a scrape on her leg.
Police said they observed a bite mark on the man’s chest. Both the woman and the man said the bite mark was from her. The man told police she bit him before he pushed her, while the woman said it occurred after he pushed her. Police are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 276 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.