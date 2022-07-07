A 16-year-old boy who was shooting off fireworks Wednesday ran from officers and tossed a pistol from his waistband, according to a police report.
At about 10:04 p.m., police were patrolling the 1200 block of East Hickory Street when they saw a group of people popping fireworks behind a building. It is illegal to use or possess fireworks in the city.
Some of the people ran when they saw officers, including a boy who allegedly threw a firecracker. Police told him to stop running, but he continued.
While running, the boy threw down his backpack, reached into his waistband and threw a firearm over a fence into a drainage ditch, according to the report.
The report states police recovered the backpack, which contained fireworks and a jar with 1.5 ounces of a leafy green substance believed to be marijuana, along with the pistol from the ditch.
Police caught up with the boy and confirmed there was a warrant for his arrest from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office because of a directive from a juvenile court to apprehend him for allegedly engaging in organized criminal activity.
He was detained on the charges of possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon and evading arrest or detention, and he was transported to the Denton Juvenile Detention Center.
Other reports
2000 block of West Windsor Drive — A 20-year-old man who was with his victim from a previous domestic violence incident insisted he was not violating his bond by being with her Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 12:21 a.m., police were dispatched to a call about a suspicious vehicle near a park. When police arrived, they found a pickup with a woman in the driver’s seat and a man in the back seat.
The report states officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana and asked the pair to exit the vehicle. The man said the smell was coming from a grinder containing marijuana in the back seat. He said there was more marijuana in the truck.
Police located the grinder and a plastic bag with a green leafy substance, according to the report. The playground is a designated drug-free zone.
The man told police he was recently released from jail on a domestic violence offense. Police confirmed he was arrested by the Irving Police Department for a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Police also confirmed the conditions of his bond prohibited contact with the victim. However, the woman who was in the truck said she was the victim in that case.
They detained the man and placed him in handcuffs, according to the report. The man allegedly denied there was a condition of his release prohibiting him from contacting or communicating with her.
A document containing the conditions of his release was in the truck, according to police. Police reviewed the document — which had the man’s signature on it — and saw it specified he could not contact or communicate with her.
Police also read that the conditions of his release prohibited him from possessing any deadly weapons. However, they reported finding a machete and a dagger in the vehicle.
The man was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana under 2 ounces in a drug-free zone and violation of a bond/protective order two times within 12 months.
South Loop 288 and Brinker Road — A woman reported another driver almost ran her off the road and threw a water bottle at her vehicle Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 5:11 p.m., police responded to a call from a woman who was following a reckless driver. She said the car nearly ran her off the road when they went to exit.
Police advised the woman to stop following the other vehicle, so she pulled over and spoke with officers about the incident.
The woman said that while she was driving northbound on the Interstate 35E service road, another vehicle exited and immediately merged all the way into the right lane — the lane she was in — with no regard for her vehicle.
She said she had to temporarily move off the roadway but her car sustained no damage. Then she got back on and caught up to the vehicle.
The other vehicle began following her, according to the report, pulled up next to her and the driver flipped her off. The woman said she heard a bang on the driver’s side window as the other vehicle sped past her. She saw a water bottle lying in the roadway after, according to the report.
The woman provided police with a photo of the vehicle’s license plate and said she would like to pursue criminal charges if the driver is identified.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 391 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.