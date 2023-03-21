DPD substation stock
Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

A teenage girl’s mom reported Monday that some kids assaulted her daughter, causing a concussion, and stole her jewelry while she was at a trampoline park, according to a police report.

At about 7:54 p.m., a woman entered the Police Department lobby to speak with an officer. She said her daughter was jumped in the 2400 block of South Interstate 35E on Saturday.

