A teenage girl’s mom reported Monday that some kids assaulted her daughter, causing a concussion, and stole her jewelry while she was at a trampoline park, according to a police report.
At about 7:54 p.m., a woman entered the Police Department lobby to speak with an officer. She said her daughter was jumped in the 2400 block of South Interstate 35E on Saturday.
The woman told police that her 15-year-old daughter was at a trampoline park when she texted that there was a fight. She picked her daughter up and learned she had been jumped, and the girl had injuries like bruises and scrapes. She drove her daughter to the hospital, where she learned her daughter had a concussion.
The girl said that some kids she knew jumped her and stole her necklace, bracelet and ring. These items were worth about $3,500 in total, according to the report. Her iPhone, worth $1,100, was broken during the assault and rendered unusable.
It’s unclear from the report how many people were involved in the incident, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said. At least two kids were involved, but there could have been a larger group of people involved.
The mother said she wants to press charges against the suspects. Police are still investigating the incident.
Other reports
2400 block of South I-35E — A woman reported Monday that her son was jumped by a group of boys outside a trampoline park over the weekend, according to a police report.
At about 2:04 p.m., police took a report over the phone from a woman who said her son was assaulted near the same trampoline park on Saturday.
The mother said her two sons were being verbally harassed by a group of boys. They allegedly waited for her sons to exit a business and then jumped one of them. She showed police a video of a large group of boys in a fight.
During the fight, she alleged, one of her sons was pushed to the ground and sustained bruises and abrasions.
Police are still investigating the incident. They are still working to confirm the identities of everyone involved in both this assault and the aforementioned robbery.
But Cunningham said the listed suspects on each report did not include overlapping names at the moment. It’s possible that could change, she said.
6400 block of I-35 — A truck driver reported Monday that his 18-wheeler, worth more than $350,000, was stolen from a truck stop, according to a police report.
At about 10:09 a.m., police were dispatched to a theft call. The caller said he parked his 18-wheeler in a free parking spot during the last week of February. But when he returned, his truck and trailer were missing.
The truck was valued at $240,000, and the trailer was valued at $122,000, according to the report.
Police verified that there were not any local tow companies in possession of the truck. The truck stop’s management said they didn’t have it towed. Police also confirmed that the truck hadn’t been repossessed. The driver said he had the only keys to the truck with him.
Police are still investigating the theft. As the value was over $300,000, the theft would be a first-degree felony.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 376 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.