Blotter
DRC

After a 32-year-old woman and 28-year-old man fled from police Tuesday, they were found hiding in someone’s attic, drinking Coke and wearing the homeowner’s clothes, according to a police report.

At about 5:52 p.m., detectives were responding to a suspicious vehicle call. They came across multiple vehicles in a field behind the 1100 block of Spring Creek Drive.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Recommended for you