After a 32-year-old woman and 28-year-old man fled from police Tuesday, they were found hiding in someone’s attic, drinking Coke and wearing the homeowner’s clothes, according to a police report.
At about 5:52 p.m., detectives were responding to a suspicious vehicle call. They came across multiple vehicles in a field behind the 1100 block of Spring Creek Drive.
The report states two suspects fled from detectives in a vehicle with the woman driving. Detectives and officers lost sight of the vehicle near Wind River and Teasley lanes.
Police established a perimeter based on tips from several callers in the Summit Oaks neighborhood. As the Denton Police Department does not currently have its own K-9 unit, police put out a request to surrounding agencies for assistance.
The report states several of the dogs were all in training together nearby, so six K-9 units responded. Police received a tip that the man and woman had entered a residence in the 2600 block of Westheimer Road, and at least one of the dogs tracked them there as well.
Police contacted the homeowner, who arrived at the scene and provided a key for police to search the property.
The report states the man and woman were found hiding in the attic. The man had on one of the homeowner’s shirts, and they both admitted to drinking a Coke from the residence, according to the report. They were taken into custody without incident.
The report does not mention how the two gained access to the home or whether they caused any damage as a result, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
The man was charged with burglary of a habitation and evading arrest detention with vehicle. He had three outstanding warrants from Flower Mound police for expired registration, speeding and violating a written promise to appear. He also had warrants from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office for theft of a firearm and theft or property equaling $30,000 under $150,000.
The woman was also charged with burglary of a habitation and evading arrest detention with vehicle. She, too, had a warrant out of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office for theft of property equaling $30,000 under $150,000.
Police are still investigating, and more charges could be brought as at least four of the vehicles in the field where they were first spotted were confirmed stolen, according to the report.
Other reports
3100 block of South Interstate 35E — During an attempted carjacking Tuesday, one of the passengers said a carjacker threatened to choke her with a charging cord, according to a police report.
At about 2:20 a.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance near a business. A woman texted 911 and said she was getting carjacked. She was a passenger in a car with two other people, according to the report.
A passenger said a man and woman they didn’t know walked up to their vehicle and started an argument. The man reached through the driver’s window and grabbed the keys out of the ignition, she said in the report.
There was a 30- to 45-minute standoff as the man repeatedly said he was going to drive the vehicle, but the driver refused. The report states when police arrived, the man tossed the keys in a flowerbed and he and the woman fled on foot.
The driver did not want to participate in pursuing charges, according to the report. But the passenger who originally texted 911 said she wanted to.
She said at some point during the encounter, the woman grabbed a charging cord and threatened to choke her. She couldn’t remember how exactly the woman phrased it, according to the report, but said she wanted to press charged for assault by threat.
The report states there was no physical contact between anyone involved and there were no weapons displayed apart from the charging cord. Police are looking for video footage of the incident.
1200 block of Highland Park Road — A woman reported someone impersonating personnel from a nearby sheriff’s office told her Tuesday she had outstanding warrants and needed to purchase gift cards to clear them, according to a police report.
At about 5:24 p.m., police spoke with a woman over the phone regarding a fraud report. The woman said she received a phone call from what she was told was the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office — a county where she used to live.
The man on the phone mentioned the name of two officers and said she needed to care of some outstanding warrants for her arrest for failure to appear, according to the report. She said he told her to take care of the warrants, she must buy three gift cards for $500 each.
She complied and then the person on the phone allegedly told her she needed to buy five more gift cards for $500 each. She said he had her read the numbers off the back of the cards, then electronically transfer the $1,500 through Zelle and $1,500 through Venmo, and told her a judge would call her in the morning.
The woman has since filed claims with both Zelle and Venmo, according to the report, and the gift card balances are now at zero. She said she wants to press charges if a suspect is identified.
Police contacted the sheriff’s office and learned at least one of the names the caller provided her was fake. The caller also provided the woman with badge numbers, which the sheriff’s office doesn’t use, according to the report.
The report states that caller ID initially read caller unknown, but when the woman questioned it, the number was spoofed to look like the sheriff’s office number.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 371 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.