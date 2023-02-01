Denton Police

A man reported Tuesday that three strangers jumped him and pointed a gun at him when he tried to break up a fight, according to a police report.

At about 1:24 a.m., police were dispatched to an assault call in the 1700 block of North Ruddell Street. The caller said he was attacked by three people — one male and two female — and someone pointed a gun at him.

