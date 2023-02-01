A man reported Tuesday that three strangers jumped him and pointed a gun at him when he tried to break up a fight, according to a police report.
At about 1:24 a.m., police were dispatched to an assault call in the 1700 block of North Ruddell Street. The caller said he was attacked by three people — one male and two female — and someone pointed a gun at him.
When police met with the man, he said he witnessed a fight between the three and tried to break it up. It doesn’t appear from the report that he knew the other people, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said. He told police that at some point, someone pointed a gun at him.
As he was trying to break up the fight, he said the three people jumped him, hitting him in the shoulder and mouth. He claimed his shoulder was dislocated, and the report states police saw what appeared to be dried blood on the inside of his lip. He was not transported to a hospital, though.
The report states the suspects were no longer at the scene by the time police arrived and the man provided little information about them. An arrest could not be made at the time.
Police are still investigating the assault.
Other reports
2400 block of West Prairie Street — A woman who was charged with aggravated assault of a household member with a deadly weapon Monday reported that when she got out of jail Tuesday, her vehicle had been stolen, according to a police report.
At about 2 a.m., police spoke with a woman who alleged her vehicle had been stolen. The woman had been in jail and discovered her vehicle was missing after she was released on bail.
She was arrested after she allegedly fired off a warning shot, held a gun to her roommate’s head, threatened to “pop” her and punched her roommate. She was charged with aggravated assault of a household member with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in certain municipalities.
The woman said she is the only person who has keys to the vehicle. She also confirmed that it hasn’t been towed.
The report did not specify the make and model of the vehicle or the exact cost. But it is being investigated as theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.
4000 block of East McKinney Street — A man reported Tuesday that a stranger pushed him, causing him to slip on the ice and injure his arm, according to a police report.
At about 11:45 a.m., police were dispatched to an assault call at the driver's license office parking lot on East McKinney Street.
The alleged victim said he thought another vehicle was following him while he was driving, so he pulled into the parking lot. The other vehicle followed.
When the man got out of the car, the other driver did too. The man said the two exchanged words. But the report states he didn’t elaborate on what exactly was said.
He then said the man shoved him. Because the ground was icy, he slipped and fell down, injuring his arm.
Police are trying to obtain surveillance video footage of the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 302 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.