A Ford F-350 stolen from Woodspring Suites was found at DATCU on Emery Street early Wednesday where it was used for an attempted ATM break-in, according to a police report.
The truck owner noticed his vehicle missing from his hotel in the 4500 block of Interstate 35 around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. He said he parked it at the hotel, locked it and later noticed his $15,000 truck was gone.
A passerby told the Denton Police Department around 5:03 a.m. that they saw a truck in the 2200 block of Emery Street that looked like it had been in a wreck.
According to the report, police saw the truck facing westbound in an ATM lane at DATCU, which faces north and south. No one was inside the truck, which was lodged in the lanes and still turned on.
A chain was hooked up from the back of the truck to an ATM. The report says police believe unknown suspects attempted to open the ATM with the truck, but were unsuccessful.
DATCU representatives said the attempted break-in caused about $2,000 in damage to the ATM. The owner got his truck back.
Other reports
600 block of South Interstate 35E — Officers are searching for a 22-year-old man they believe assaulted his boyfriend and possessed a firearm illegally Wednesday, according to a police report.
911 dispatchers told police that the 911 call disconnected and it sounded like things got physical between the couple before the disconnect. The caller told dispatchers his boyfriend was trying to hit him with a gun, possibly real or fake.
When police arrived, he said his boyfriend did strike him with the gun and prevented him from leaving the room at Super 8 by Wyndham Denton. Before this, he said his boyfriend struck him in the face multiple times. The victim reported he was able to grab the gun at some point and throw it out a window. His boyfriend went to retrieve it and then left the scene.
The report is still under investigation.
300 block of North Loop 288 — Police detained a 16-year-old boy Wednesday who allegedly sexually assaulted a young family member, according to a police report.
The assault was reported on May 26. The child is under 10 and the boy was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
2200 block of Foxcroft Drive — A 68-year-old man allegedly swung a shovel at his wife and daughter Wednesday, according to a police report.
The man’s wife told police he was angry because she told him to go to an appointment Thursday, but he didn’t want to. He allegedly smashed an air conditioning unit in the garage with the shovel and then swung it at his family when they went to check on the noise.
According to the report, his wife told police she feared he would kill them and her 33-year-old daughter reported fearing for her life. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 429 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 37 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.