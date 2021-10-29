Police found a small shoe print near the back door of a home in the 2900 block of Tomlee Street Thursday after homeowners reported a burglary, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating a burglary of a habitation after determining someone broke into a home before 4:40 p.m. Thursday. The homeowners had left Thursday around 7 a.m.
The homeowners arrived in the afternoon and found a black backpack in the middle of the road that belonged to one of them. The report says all of the pockets were open, but there was no mention of anything valuable in it or anything taken.
One of the residents told police they believed someone broke into the home by kicking in the back door, which they found open. Homeowners told police the incident was strange because nothing appeared to be stolen from the home and valuables were still there, but they’re still checking through the home, according to the report.
Other reports
North Carroll Boulevard and West Oak Street — A 24-year-old man who denied being involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday was still arrested because of an outstanding warrant for indecent assault, according to a police report.
Police spoke with the crash victim and learned from witnesses that two men ran from the scene. While searching the area, one officer found the man they later arrested running through Quakertown Park and detained him.
The report says that man denied being involved in the crash, but police confirmed that mail in the car had his name on it. He was arrested on that warrant but hadn’t been charged in connection with the hit-and-run.
2400 block of East McKinney Street — Officers are investigating one potential suspect from an assault Thursday evening, according to a police report.
A woman reported her 19-year-old son was punched in the face by a juvenile. The 19-year-old needed medical attention, and police saw he had a deep abrasion on the left side of his lip.
An investigation is ongoing.
1400 block of Bernard Street — A man who reported his bike missing and car damaged last saw both in good condition around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
He called police around 4:20 a.m. to report the theft and criminal mischief. He told police his $1,200 mountain bicycle was stolen and the bike lock was cut with what appeared to be bolt cutters.
The report says the driver side window to his car was broken, causing about $800 in damage. He told police he wants to press charges.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 348 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 16 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.