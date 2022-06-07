A few clouds. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: June 7, 2022 @ 7:57 pm
A 25-year-old shirtless man was arrested Monday when he ran off after asking officers if he was being detained, according to a police report.
At about 10:54 p.m., police responded to a call about suspicious activity in the 300 block of Thomas Street. The caller said there was a man with no shirt on trying to open vehicle doors.
Police found a man matching the description and detained him. The man asked if he was being detained, and officers said yes.
The man then took off running, according to the report. Police chased him on foot, caught up to him and placed him under arrest.
He was charged with evading arrest and transported to the city jail. The report does not mention why he was allegedly trying to open doors, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
1900 block of Brinker Road — An intoxicated 40-year-old man was arrested after he was “just running around” Home Depot on Monday, according to a police report.
At about 8:43 p.m., police responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the store. The caller said the man was stumbling around the store and had tried to get into a stranger’s vehicle.
Police arrived and made contact with the man, who was sweating profusely, according to the report. Regarding what he was doing there, the man said he was just running around.
After investigating the man for signs of intoxication, he was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
600 block of South Mayhill Road — A man reported Monday someone used a saw to steal gas from his trucks, according to a police report.
At about 8 p.m., police took a report over the phone from a man who said someone cut his gas line and stole gas from his trucks.
He said he parked them in front of a business overnight between Sunday and Monday. He said he believes at about 12:30 a.m. Monday, the gas lines were sawed off and gas was siphoned from the trucks.
The man estimated the cost to repair the trucks was about $750 for each and that about $150 of gas was stolen from each.
There might be security footage of the incident, according to the report. Police are still investigating
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 334 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
