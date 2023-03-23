A registered sex offender allegedly touched his genitals in a restaurant Wednesday near a group of women, according to a police report.
At about 10:10 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2800 block of West University Drive for an indecent exposure call. The caller said a man exposed his genitals inside a restaurant.
Police arrived at the scene and began searching for the man. They saw a man they recognized from previous encounters. Police said he was walking in circles and throwing objects and yelling at passing vehicles in the parking lot.
Officers approached him and asked if he had used narcotics lately. The report states he asked if they could avoid taking him to jail if he told them the truth. Police informed him they could not promise that, and he did not finish his statement. Due to his behavior, police suspected he was intoxicated.
When police went to arrest the man, he allegedly took a fighting stance. The report states they know this man can be aggressive and has resisted arrest in the past. Court records indicate the man pleaded guilty to assaulting a public servant in 2017, and he has pleaded no contest to several counts of resisting arrest.
Police ended up on the ground as they attempted to place handcuffs on him, according to the report. But they were able to successfully take him into custody.
Before arresting him, police asked the man if he had been involved in an incident at a restaurant. He did not respond.
Police spoke with the caller to further investigate. The report states there were two groups of women sitting inside the restaurant near the man. The caller said it appeared as though the man was trying to shield himself from their view.
The caller said a worker approached the caller and informed her that the man had been touching himself. She went to confront him but did not actually see his genitals, according to the report. None of the other women who were dining were still at the scene.
There was not enough probable cause to charge the man with indecent exposure at the time, according to the report, but police plan to obtain video footage from the restaurant to further investigate the incident.
The man was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. When they searched him, they also allegedly found marijuana. Along with public intoxication nonalcohol, he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Thursday morning, he remained in the Denton City Jail.
The man has been booked into the county jail 41 times since 2011. He was convicted of two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact in 2013, for which he was sentenced to three years. He was convicted of attempting to violate sex offender registration in 2018. He has pleaded no contest to three counts of indecent exposure in 2021 and 2022.
Other reports
4400 block of Lost Creek Road — A woman is out $6,200 after she fell victim to a gift card scam Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 12:14 p.m., police took a fraud report over the phone. The caller said she had been scammed.
She explained that she received a job offer via email while she was applying to jobs. The offer asked her to send in gift cards and they would send her checks in return.
She said she purchased gift cards and sent pictures of the receipts along with the front and back of the cards. She received two separate checks. But when she attempted to deposit them, she said, they came back as fake.
She plans to provide documentation of the scam. Police are investigating.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 426 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
