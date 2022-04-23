Officers responded to a caller who told officers that four vehicles’ tires had been slashed at the 1500 block of Charles Street, according to a police report.
At around 9:49 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the scene where the incident occurred. The caller told officers he last parked his vehicle at about 8 p.m. the previous night and then got into his vehicle around 5 a.m. the following morning.
He started to drive and then realized that something was wrong and saw that the side rear tire was flat. He told officers that he parked his car and walked home and notice the vehicles parked on the right side of the road had flat tires, according to the report. The estimated cost to repair the victim’s vehicle is around $170, according to the report.
Officers then spoke with another resident who had two vehicles involved in the incident. According to the report, the other resident told officers that the front driver's side tires of both vehicles were also slashed. The estimated damage cost to replace the tires is around $225 and $125, respectively.
A third resident told officers that his front driver's side tire was also flat and said the estimated cost to replace it would be around $80. The incident is still under investigation.
Other Reports
600 block of E. Hickory Street — A 32-year-old man turned himself in for carrying a firearm in a prohibited place.
At around 11:30 p.m. Friday, a business owner approached officers with a photo of a then-unknown male appearing to be in possession of a firearm while inside a bar restroom on March 28.
Officers spoke with the male on April 16th and confirmed that was a photo of him that he had taken with the firearm, according to the report. The man told officers he had taken his firearm into the business and didn’t think about taking his firearm off, according to the report.
According to reports, the man has an active Texas license to carry, apologized and explained that he didn't take the firearm inside to assault or to cause danger.
The male now has a criminal trespass warning from all the local establishments on the block and was charged for carrying a weapon in a prohibited place, according to the report.
1200 block of W. Hickory Street — At around 5:48 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to public intoxication call where a caller told officers there was a male with a bottle of vodka on the business' property who allegedly refused to leave, according to the report.
Officers made contact with the 45-year-old male who had a small amount of vodka in his bottle located on his left-hand side, according to the report. Officers said that the male appeared to be highly intoxicated, had a difficult time keeping his balance and had unintelligible speech.
The suspect told officers that he had drank half the bottle before they had arrived. The male was told to throw the bottle away in a nearby trash can, however, against the officer’s orders, he took the last sip of vodka and then threw the bottle away.
The male was placed under arrest for public intoxication and was transported to the city jail.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 398 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests