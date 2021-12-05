Three men were arrested near a mobile home park Saturday night after a man allegedly threatened to hit his girlfriend, whose father and brother then punched and strangled him, according to a police report.
The woman’s mother called police at about 9:40 p.m. to report a man was hitting people. When officers arrived at the mobile home park in the 9100 block of Teasley Lane, they saw that man with a swollen cheek and blood on his face. He told officers the father and brother of his girlfriend assaulted him.
Police then talked to the man’s girlfriend, the report states, who told them she was trying to get him to leave her mother’s residence when he threatened to hit her. Her father heard the threats, believed he was going to hit her and allegedly punched the man in the side of the face. Her brother then allegedly grabbed him, put him in a chokehold and strangled him.
The woman’s brother stopped strangling the man after the mother yelled at him to stop, the report states. He and the woman’s father were arrested on charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, and the man was arrested on an unrelated warrant for resisting arrest, issued by the the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.
Other reports
3500 block of Monte Carlo Lane — A 46-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly struck his girlfriend in the face with a handgun, according to a police report.
The man’s girlfriend called police at about 9:58 p.m. to report she was locked inside her house, bleeding from her head while her boyfriend was outside with a gun. Officers arrived and found him outside, though they didn’t find a gun on him.
Both people were cleared by medics and police spoke to the woman, who said they had been out that night and that she wanted to come home because of her boyfriend’s behavior. When they pulled into the driveway, she said, he pulled on her hair to stop her from moving and had his elbow placed on her neck, making it hard to breathe. When they went into the house, he allegedly hit her in the face with a gun, and then hit her multiple times in the back of the head while she was on the ground.
The man would only admit the two were arguing, according to the report, although the woman had numerous injuries on her face. He told them the gun was in his vehicle and officers recovered it, noting a dried red substance on the handle. He was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving a family member.
1100 block of Westway Street — A 32-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly fell asleep near the side of a road and spat at an officer, according to a police report.
A caller originally reported at about 9 a.m. that the man “looked like he was dying” near the side of the road. Medics arrived and advised officers he was intoxicated and unruly, and officers arrived to find him yelling and continuously falling backward. He allegedly refused to answer questions and yelled obscenities, and at one point lay on the ground and started to snore.
Officers believed the man was intoxicated on a controlled substance and arrested him, at which point he allegedly started yelling more and tensed his arms. When they were placing him inside a squad car, he allegedly spat on an officer.
He was ultimately arrested on charges of harassment of public servant, public intoxication non-alcohol and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 328 service and officer-initiated calls and made 17 arrests.