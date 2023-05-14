Officers reported they found a loaded gun inside a 19-year-old man’s vehicle and charged him with unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to a Denton police report.
At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Eagle Drive as they observed a vehicle driving without its headlights.
Officers stopped the 19-year-old driver and they allegedly smelled the odor of marijuana and an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. The man denied drinking and smoking, according to the report.
The man opened the door to get out his vehicle for a standardized field sobriety test, and officers allegedly saw an open beer bottle inside the vehicle. He claimed the beer was old.
Officers said the man’s speech was slurred and his eyes were red, watery and droopy, indicating intoxication.
The report says officers also conducted the advanced roadside impaired-driving enforcement test to indicate whether the man smoked marijuana.
Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded pistol under the driver's seat. The man did not consent to a blood draw until a warrant was obtained.
He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Other reports
1900 block of Brinker Road — A 22-year-old man admitted to having a firearm inside his vehicle and was additionally charged with driving while intoxicated, according to a police report.
At about 8:33 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the area in reference to a medical emergency.
A 22-year-old man was passed out in the driver's seat of a vehicle. The man refused medical attention when medics arrived. He then admitted he had been drinking at Fry Street bars but couldn't remember which bar he went to, according to the report. He admitted to having about five drinks, police reported.
Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test that indicated intoxication, and the man consented to a blood draw.
He was asked if he had any weapons, and he admitted to having a firearm in the vehicle, the report states.
The man was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
1200 block of Dallas Drive — A 41-year-old man was arrested for alcohol public intoxication after he refused to leave his ex-wife’s home, according to a police report.
At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area regarding a disturbance as a woman told officers her ex-husband was destroying things inside her apartment.
Officers entered the apartment and attempted to call the ex-husband out of the bedroom several times but were unsuccessful.
Offers were able to get inside and found him lying on the bed underneath the comforter and detained him. He refused to speak with officers.
The woman told officers that she allowed her ex-husband to enter the residence, but then the man allegedly threw her Crockpot on the floor and broke it. The woman wanted him to leave but he refused.
Officers said they smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath. Officers gave the man multiple opportunities to have somebody come pick him up from the residence, but he continued to respond with profanity instead, the report states.
The man was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 348 service and officer-initiated calls and made 16 arrests.
