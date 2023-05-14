Blotter

Officers reported they found a loaded gun inside a 19-year-old man’s vehicle and charged him with unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to a Denton police report.

At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Eagle Drive as they observed a vehicle driving without its headlights.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

