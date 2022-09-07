Officers who were taking a report of a phone theft happened see the alleged thief walk by, but he escaped, according to a police report.
At about 9:48 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a call about a theft in the 1400 block of West Oak Street. The caller said someone stole his phone about 15 minutes earlier and he wanted to file a report.
The man said he was using his phone when a man grabbed it out of his hand and took off running. He said there was no interaction between them before that.
He gave police a description of the man and while they were taking the report, police looked up and saw a similar man walking past them. They asked the caller if that was the man who took his phone and he said yes.
Police called out to the man and told him to come here, but he looked at them and kept walking, according to the report. The report states they continued to approach him and he started to run.
Additional police units helped search the area but were unable to relocate him. Police were able to identify the man from prior contact with him and are applying for an at-large warrant for his arrest, according to the report.
Other reports
200 block of Stockbridge Road — When her son tried to kick her out of his apartment Tuesday, a 49-year-old woman scratched and pushed his boyfriend, according to a police report.
At about 10:24 a.m., police were dispatched for a domestic disturbance call. The caller said his mother assaulted his boyfriend, she was then locked outside the apartment and he wanted her removed from the residence.
The caller gave police a description of her vehicle. When police arrived, they saw her vehicle leaving the scene and conducted a traffic stop in the 3500 block of Hudsonwood Drive.
During the stop, the 49-year-old said she was staying with her son and his boyfriend and she got into an argument with her son. She said his boyfriend came home and started throwing her stuff out.
When she tried to stop him, she said his boyfriend grabbed her and slammed her against a wall until her son separated them. She also said the boyfriend put her in a headlock. The report states she was not injured and declined medical attention.
Police spoke with the son and boyfriend as well. The boyfriend said the woman, who had been staying there for a week, was very disrespectful toward him and his residence. After many arguments, the couple told her she could no longer stay with them, according to the report.
The boyfriend said she refused to leave when her son asked her to. The son told his boyfriend this and the boyfriend came home. He said he started putting her stuff outside when she pushed him. He said she grabbed him by the shirt, scratched him and pushed him against the wall.
He tried to get away from her but she kept coming toward him, according to the report. So he said he bearhugged her to prevent her from striking him and he moved her outside.
The report states there were scratch marks on the boyfriend’s hand and elbow.
Police arrested the woman and accused her of class C misdemeanor assault. She was transported to the city jail without incident.
500 block of Acme Street — A grocery store employee reported someone tried to pass two fraudulent $20 bills Tuesday, according to a police report.
At about 8:50 p.m., police were dispatched for a fraud call. The caller said someone tried to pass off a fake $20 bill at a grocery store.
Police were dispatched earlier in the day to the same location where an employee provided police with another fake $20 bill someone had tried to use.
The report states the two bills were used in different areas of the store to try to purchase food. One purchase returned around $16 to $17 in change. In the other instance, the employee said she instantly knew the bill was fake, so she did not allow the person to leave with the products.
Police will review surveillance footage of the store, according to the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 414 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.