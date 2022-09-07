Blotter
DRC

Officers who were taking a report of a phone theft happened see the alleged thief walk by, but he escaped, according to a police report.

At about 9:48 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a call about a theft in the 1400 block of West Oak Street. The caller said someone stole his phone about 15 minutes earlier and he wanted to file a report.

