A woman told the Denton Police Department she feared men who robbed her would also sexually assault her when they started carrying her behind a dumpster Thursday evening, according to a police report.
The victim met with police around 8:10 p.m. about a block away from where she was robbed in the 400 block of West Sherman Drive. She said around 6:30 p.m., shortly after exiting a store, three men she didn’t know approached her.
According to the report, one of the men pushed her to the ground, causing her to fall onto her back, and took $90 in cash from her purse. She reported all three men then grabbed her by the arms and legs and attempted to pull her behind a dumpster.
The report says she feared she was going to be sexually assaulted. Instead, the men walked away after leaving her behind the dumpster. She told police she wants to press charges. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
500 block of North Ruddell Street — A truck reported stolen from J.R’s Automotive and Hail Repair Thursday morning was later found by a family member of the victim, according to a police report.
Officers arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly stole the truck from the business. A 911 caller said someone broke into the shop and stole a truck and tools. When they arrived at 10:06 a.m., police found the glass door to the business was shattered and the security cameras were knocked down.
Security footage showed a man the victim recognized. The report says a family member spotted the stolen truck while police were investigating. Officers found the suspect with the truck.
He allegedly denied stealing the truck but during the investigation, he gave police the keys that belonged to the truck. According to the report, he was still in the same clothing shown in the surveillance footage.
He was arrested and charged with burglary of a building and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.
Montecito Drive and Swan Park Drive — A man wanted in Collin County was arrested by Denton police Thursday after they stopped him for not having a front license plate, according to a police report.
Officers stopped the 27-year-old man around 1:21 p.m. The Dodge Ram he was driving didn’t have a front license plate.
The report says the man had warrants out for his arrest on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested on those warrants. The truck, which was reported stolen, was returned to the owner.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 390 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 22 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.