A 33-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant Sunday morning after officers responded to an assault report, then left after the victim declined to press charges, and later returned after learning about the active arrest warrant, according to a police report.
The man’s wife called police at about 1:17 a.m. to report he had assaulted her, pushing her and causing her pain, the report states. Officers arrived at the 3700 block of Pockrus Page Road to speak with her, and she told them she didn’t want to press charges in the incident.
While later writing up a report, officers learned the man had an active warrant for continuous violence against the family. At 3:40 a.m., they returned and arrested him on that warrant.
Other reports
East McKinney Street — A man ran from police Sunday morning in the 1600 to 2000 blocks of East McKinney Street after he allegedly pushed and attempted to strangle his girlfriend, according to a police report.
At about 10:40 a.m., the man’s girlfriend called police to report the alleged assault. She said the two were arguing as she was driving, so she pulled over. He allegedly pushed her and tried to strangle her, and when officers arrived to speak with him, he said they were “tussling” over her phone. They told him he was under arrest for assault of family or house member, impeding breath or circulation, and he allegedly ran before they could put handcuffs on him.
Officers set up a perimeter of the area but could not find the man after searching for more than an hour. A social media post from the department informed residents of the search, stating he was not a threat to the public. An investigation is ongoing.
600 block of Londonderry Lane — A woman called police Sunday afternoon to report someone opened a bank account in her name after stealing her wallet out of her boyfriend’s vehicle at the start of the month, according to a police report.
The woman told officers she last saw her wallet on Dec. 3, thinking she simply lost it and would find it eventually. But on Dec. 9, she said, someone opened a bank account in her name. Her wallet contained cards and identification.
She told officers one of the doors on the vehicle doesn’t lock, and that a phone worth $800 was also taken. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 299 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 19 people into the Denton County Jail.