Blotter
DRC

A woman allegedly shot a man in the shoulder area after he tried to reenter her home through a garage entrance Saturday, according to a Denton Police Department report.

At about 10:55 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a shooting at the 2200 block of Westwood Drive. A caller said she had shot a man at her house.

