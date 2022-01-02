Two men in a truck were arrested Saturday morning after a reckless driving report led to officers pulling their vehicle over and detaining them on intoxication and identification charges, according to a police report.
At about 2:26 a.m., a caller reported a truck was weaving through the road at various speeds near the 2200 block of South Interstate 35E. That caller followed the truck until officers eventually stopped it near the intersection of South Locust and East Prairie streets.
The report states the driver, a 32-year-old man, refused to identify himself and denied drinking alcohol, although officers reported seeing open beer bottles. The passenger, a 33-year-old man, allegedly told them the beers were his and that he had been drinking, but a sobriety test showed signs of intoxication in the driver.
The driver later gave officers a name and was identified, the report states. The passenger allegedly didn’t know what city he was in and when officers asked for his identification, he allegedly gave them a fake card.
The driver was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to identify. The passenger was arrested on charges of alcohol public intoxication and tampering with a government record.
Other reports
Intersection of North Locust Street and East McKinney Street — A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly called police to report he was trying to get home and didn’t know where he was, according to a police report.
The man first called police at about 2:06 a.m. and was sitting on a curb when officers arrived to speak with him. The report states they smelled alcohol coming from him, in addition to him slurring his speech. He allegedly advised them he was highly intoxicated and planned to walk home because he didn’t have anyone who could care for him.
Officers arrested the man on a charge of alcohol public intoxication due to their concern for his well-being, the report states.
5300 block of East McKinney Street — A woman called police Saturday morning to report unknown people forced the door open to her residence, entered and immediately exited, according to a police report.
The woman reported the incident at about 9:02 a.m. She showed police footage of the people entering and said her door was damaged. The damage would cost about $20 to repair, she said, and she added she wants to press charges if the suspects are found. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 370 service and officer-initiated calls and made 17 arrests.