Blotter
DRC

A 28-year-old woman who was walking around nude refused to get dressed until she got a cigarette, according to a police report.

At about 10:21 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched near the service road in the 3100 block of Interstate 35. The caller said a completely nude woman was walking northbound.

