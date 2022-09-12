A 28-year-old woman who was walking around nude refused to get dressed until she got a cigarette, according to a police report.
At about 10:21 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched near the service road in the 3100 block of Interstate 35. The caller said a completely nude woman was walking northbound.
Police made contact with the woman and asked what she was doing, according to the report, and she responded that she was looking for a cigarette.
The report states she was carrying her clothes with her and police asked her to put them back on. She said she wouldn’t get dressed until she got a cigarette.
She was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct: exposing.
Other reports
1700 block of Brinker Road — When a thrift store employee told a shopper she'd have to pay full price for a set of drinking glasses on Sunday, the 56-year-old woman grabbed one of the glasses and smashed it, according to a police report.
At about 12:51 p.m., police were dispatched to a thrift store for a disturbance. An employee said a customer was upset and threw a glass for sale. The employee said the glass shards ricocheted and hit another customer.
The woman wanted to buy a set of drinking glasses and the employee said she would have to pay full price for them, according to the report.
The report states that after hearing this, she grabbed one of the glasses out of the employee’s hand, scratching them in the process, and threw the glass to the ground. Police said they observed a red mark on the employee in the report.
The woman allegedly admitted to throwing the glass on the ground. She said she did not believe she had injured anyone in the process. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it did not appear from the report that police made contact with the customer who was allegedly hit by shards of glass.
The woman was issued a citation for assault by contact and criminal mischief loss less than $50. She was also criminally trespassed from the store and left the area.
4100 block of Mesa Drive — A person staying at the Comfort Inn allegedly spread yogurt all over the hotel room, according to a police report.
At about 9:59 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a call about damage to a hotel room. The caller, an employee, said someone left the room damaged and when they attempted to charge the card on file for the damages, it declined.
The report states there was broken glass scattered across the room, a broken microwave plate, a broken lamp and yogurt smeared all over the room.
The employee estimated it would cost about $150 to $200 to replace the broken items and clean the room.
Police are investigating a specific suspect in the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 293 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
