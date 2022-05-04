A 40-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly shot a pistol at the floor during an argument with his girlfriend, according to a police report.
At about 2:33 a.m., police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call where a woman said that during an argument, her boyfriend demanded she leave the apartment and began to push her out. It is unclear from the report who resides at the apartment and neither party’s permanent address matched the apartment, a police spokesperson said.
The woman refused to leave, and she alleged her boyfriend brandished a pistol and shot one round into the floor. He continued to push her out of the apartment and she told police she feared for her life, according to the report.
Police found a bullet hole and bullet fragments in the living room floor, which aligned with the woman’s statements.
Police made contact with a man matching the boyfriend’s description in the 400 block of Bernard Street and were able to confirm it was him, the report states.
Police arrested him on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities. The man also had four warrants, none of which were out of Denton.
Other reports
800 block of IOOF Street — A 34-year-old man present at the same apartment where a pistol was fired was also arrested when he allegedly interrupted the investigation and attempted to drive after drinking alcohol, according to a police report.
When police first gained entry to the previously mentioned apartment, they asked all occupants to exit, according to the report. When they opened one door, they found a man lying on the floor and detained him.
The woman indicated this man was not her boyfriend and he was released from the handcuffs and left the apartment voluntarily, the report states.
Later, as police were still investigating the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm, the man returned to the apartment to ask for his belongings. Police observed his eyes were glassy and his breath smelled of alcohol, the report states.
The man allegedly began to argue with the woman and police asked the man to wait until the investigation was over to retrieve his belongings.
Moments later, the man knocked again and continued to argue with the woman, the report states. Police again asked the man to leave and wait. The woman said the man had been drinking heavily earlier that night.
Police heard loud engine revving from the parking lot and saw the man behind the wheel of a vehicle, trying to start it, according to the report. They spoke with the man, who stepped out of the vehicle but refused to do field sobriety tests, police said.
Police arrested the man on a charge of public intoxication.
West University Drive and Fulton Street — A woman told police a man threatened her with a BB gun after she honked her car’s horn at him, according to a police report.
At about 9:04 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call from a woman who said another driver threatened her.
The woman told police she was driving in the area when the vehicle in front of her started backing up. She said the car was backing up too close to her, so she honked her horn.
She said the driver in front of her got out of the car and pointed a gun at her. Then he pointed the gun toward the sky, shooting it before pointing it back at her, according to the report.
The woman said at first she was scared but noticed it didn’t sound like a real gun and realized it was a BB gun, the report states.
She told the driver to leave her alone and called the police to report the threat, according to the report. Police are investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 363 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.