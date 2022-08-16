Blotter
DRC

Denton police are investigating a 36-year-old woman on three charges after she allegedly broke a chair at a medical office, threatened to beat up employees and threw a walking cane at a nurse's foot after an attempted blood draw, according to a police report.

Officers responded to a medical office in the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard at about 10:14 a.m. Monday, related to a disturbance between a patient and employees. One of the employees told police a woman came in to have her blood drawn, stated the blood draw hurt and requested the needle be removed.

