Denton police are investigating a 36-year-old woman on three charges after she allegedly broke a chair at a medical office, threatened to beat up employees and threw a walking cane at a nurse's foot after an attempted blood draw, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a medical office in the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard at about 10:14 a.m. Monday, related to a disturbance between a patient and employees. One of the employees told police a woman came in to have her blood drawn, stated the blood draw hurt and requested the needle be removed.
She then became erratic, according to the employee's account, and stated she wanted somebody else to draw her blood. When employees told her she needed to go somewhere else due to her behavior, she allegedly threw a chair in the lobby area, breaking it.
After that, the woman allegedly threw all of the books off a countertop and onto the floor, held up a walking cane and said she was going to beat them up. The report states the woman threw the cane at a nurse at one point, hitting her in the foot. The nurse wasn't injured.
By the time officers arrived, the woman had already left, but police intend to trespass her from the office if she returns. The woman is under investigation on three charges: terroristic threat causing fear of imminent significant bodily injury, assault by contact and criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
Other reports
100 block of Ferguson Street — A 43-year-old man was arrested on an aggravated assault warrant out of Florida after officers received an anonymous tip he was in Denton, according to a police report.
The report states a Denton detective received an anonymous tip regarding the man, ran information and found out he was wanted out of a Florida county. The man had an active arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, related to a domestic violence case.
Monday afternoon, detectives set up surveillance and found the man working in a front yard. He was working on a motorcycle, the report states, and police determined its license plate had a fraudulent tag. They seized the license plate, and detectives also allegedly found a bag of marijuana in the man's pocket.
The man wasn't charged for the tag or marijuana but was booked into jail and will be extradited from Texas to Florida, according to the report. The report doesn't provide a clear timeline of how long it's been since the warrant was issued or what the man was doing in Denton.
1900 block of Shawnee Street — Police are investigating after a Monday night incident in which two men were fighting in a neighborhood, according to a police report.
At about 6 p.m., a caller reported two men were fighting outside, one of which was disabled from a prior injury. Officers contacted both the men and spoke with them, each alleging the other man had assaulted him. Police spoke to witnesses, but they were not exactly sure what had happened, the report states.
Neither man suffered serious injuries in the fight, but the incident remains under investigation for assault charges.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 375 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.