A man and woman were arrested Friday evening after they allegedly had intercourse outside of Sara’s Secret, with a witness advising the woman was sticking a gun inside the man’s mouth during the act, according to a police report.
Police arrived at the 3100 block of Bandera Street at about 5:05 p.m., following a caller’s report that the pair was completely naked and having intercourse behind Waffle House. That witness said the woman was sticking a gun inside the man’s mouth while they were having intercourse.
Officers found and detained the pair, speaking first to the woman, who allegedly admitted to being naked and having intercourse behind the Sara’s Secret in the block. Police asked where the gun was, according to the report, and she told them it was inside the man’s backpack.
Officers noted the woman was speaking “in an extremely rapid manner” and she allegedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine about two hours prior. When they spoke to the man, he also admitted to having intercourse, but the report makes no mention of drug use. Denton PD spokesperson Allison Beckwith said police recovered the gun, which turned out to be a BB gun that looked like a pistol, and determined the intercourse was consensual.
Both were arrested on charges of public lewdness and the woman was additionally charged with non-alcohol public intoxication. The man also had an unspecified active arrest warrant out of Nevada.
Other reports
1000 block of Monterey Drive — A man died Friday night after he was found by an officer with a gunshot wound to his head, according to a police report.
Denton PD posted a social media update on officers’ response at about 10:50 p.m., letting residents know about a large police presence in the block as officers “investigate a disturbance involving a weapon.” The post stated there was no active threat, and that a person was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.
The report stated that the man was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. Interviews with witnesses suggested the gunshot wound could have been self-inflicted, but an investigation remains ongoing.
2400 block of Longmeadow Court — A woman called police Friday morning to report a tire had been slashed and a window broken on her vehicle the night prior, according to a police report.
The damage happened at about 11 p.m., the woman told officers. She estimated repairs at about $500 and there is video footage of the incident to aid in an ongoing investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 422 service and officer-initiated calls and made 19 arrests.