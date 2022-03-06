Denton police arrested a 40-year-old man who they say was one of three people allegedly involved in an armed convenience store robbery Saturday on South Locust Street, according to a police report.
At about 1:54 p.m., an employee at Zoom-Zooms in the 500 block of South Locust Street called police to report the store was robbed by three men with guns. They allegedly entered the store holding the weapons, threatened the employee and took cash before leaving in a vehicle.
The employee gave officers a description of the vehicle and they stopped it via a traffic stop, at which point the three men allegedly ran on foot. One suspect was found near the intersection of Sycamore and Bradshaw streets and a perimeter was set up to find the other two, although the search wasn’t successful. The man who was found had the stolen money, the report states, but it doesn’t specify how much was stolen.
The man was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest or detention. Once at the jail, officers found less than a gram of cocaine in his wallet, and he was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said Saturday afternoon’s search for the remaining suspects was likely the first time the department’s new air drone has been deployed.
Other reports
1600 block of Teasley Lane — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly urinated on a building and threatened to kill multiple people with metal pipes, according to a police report.
A woman called police at about 6:31 p.m. to report the incident, telling officers she was driving through a parking lot when she saw the man urinating on a building and told him to stop. He then allegedly rushed her with his fists raised, grabbed two metal pipes and approached her vehicle. She said he raised the pipes above his head and threatened to kill her and other occupants in her vehicle.
Officers spoke to the man, who allegedly admitted to urinating on the building and approaching the woman’s vehicle. He was still holding the metal pipes, the report states, and officers eventually used a stun gun on him after they couldn’t get him to let go of them.
He was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct: displaying deadly weapon in a public place and resisting arrest. He was also issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
2100 block of South Mayhill Road — Two men were arrested Saturday morning after they allegedly stole building supplies from inside a building for rent, according to a police report.
The owner of an unspecified business called police at about 7:42 a.m. to report one of his employees had two men detained after they were caught inside a building. Officers arrived and spoke to the two men, with one saying he never broke into a building and the other saying he was there because he was interested in renting an apartment.
The employee told police he arrived to see one of the two men walking out of the house in question, and that he was asked not to call the police. There were smashed windows and wooden planks torn off the walls in a building, the report states, in addition to items that had been taken from inside and piled up outside. Police also found building supplies and other items in a suspect’s vehicle, which were identified by the employee as having come from the house.
The two men, ages 43 and 51, were arrested on charges of burglary of building.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 348 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.