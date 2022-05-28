Denton Record-Chronicle
A 56-year-old man was arrested for public intoxication as police witnessed the man urinating on a vehicle at the Cinemark parking lot in the 2800 block of Wind River Lane, according to a police report. The man was later charged with having a fake identification, according to the report.
At around 7:32 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area where multiple parties reported there was an intoxicated male in the block. According to the report, officers located the man in the parking lot urinating on a vehicle. The man was also unsteady on his feet and stumbling while walking, the report states.
Officers approached the man who admitted he consumed multiple beers. Officers also located an ID showing that it belonged to the suspect; however, according to the report, the ID appeared fake and altered. The man admitted that the ID was fake.
According to the report, the man was charged with public intoxication and tampering with the governmental record.
Other reports
1600 block of West Oak Street — A 23-year-old man was arrested for public intoxication and charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to a police report.
At around 2:42 a.m. Friday, officers were patrolling the area of Fry Street when they noticed a vehicle traveling westbound on West Oak Street that was traveling without its rear lights on. Officers initiated a traffic stop, and the drive claimed he was coming from the Fry Street bars, the report states.
The man admitted to drinking around three beers and said he was previously at a wedding where he also consumed alcohol, according to the report. Officers could additionally smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle. Officers had the man exit the vehicle where he refused to provide a blood test, according to the report.
Officers searched the man at the jail and found he was in possession of cocaine, the report states. The man was charged with public intoxication and one count of possession of a controlled substance, according to the report.
1400 block of Malone Street — At around 1:36 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a criminal mischief report. A woman told police that she parked her vehicle in the parking lot of her workplace around 5 a.m. The woman returned to her vehicle at noon when she found a rock on the hood of her vehicle and significant damage to the windshield, according to the report. The estimated cost to replace the damaged windshield is around $3,000. The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 386 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.