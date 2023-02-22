Police are investigating a criminal mischief case after port-a-potties at North Lakes Park were allegedly set on fire twice in one week, according to a police report.

At about 11:21 a.m. Tuesday, Denton police were dispatched to the 800 block of West Windsor Drive for a criminal mischief report. The caller, a Denton Parks and Recreation employee, said someone set the park’s portable toilets on fire.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags