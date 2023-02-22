Police are investigating a criminal mischief case after port-a-potties at North Lakes Park were allegedly set on fire twice in one week, according to a police report.
At about 11:21 a.m. Tuesday, Denton police were dispatched to the 800 block of West Windsor Drive for a criminal mischief report. The caller, a Denton Parks and Recreation employee, said someone set the park’s portable toilets on fire.
When police arrived, they learned this was the second incident. The employee told police they believe one of the portable toilets was set on fire sometime between last Thursday and Friday. They replaced the damaged one and didn’t make a report.
Then on Tuesday morning, they found two more damaged portable toilets. The report states they appeared to be burned on the sides that faced the RC Airfield. All three portable toilets were damaged beyond repair due to the fires.
The employee estimated that each unit costs $2,000. Criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 is a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to 2 years in jail.
Other reports
3300 block of Syracuse Drive — A 19-year-old man was charged with aggravated robbery Tuesday after police connected him to a January incident of a firearm sale gone wrong, according to a police report.
On Jan. 13, police were dispatched to a robbery call. The caller said the 19-year-old pointed his own firearm in his face and stole it.
The report states the caller was selling his pistol to the 19-year-old. He said he unloaded the pistol for the sale.
But when he handed the gun over, the 19-year-old allegedly pulled out a magazine of his own, loaded the pistol and pointed it at the caller. He then allegedly left without payment. The pistol was valued at $1,000.
After an investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant. At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police contacted the 19-year-old at his residence in Corinth and served him the warrant. The report states he was transported to the city jail without incident.
He remained in the city jail as of Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $50,000 bail. If convicted of the first-degree felony charge, he could face up to 99 years or life in prison.
5100 block of Unity Drive — A homebuilder reported Tuesday that someone stole an installed air conditioning unit from the home he's constructing, according to a police report.
At about 1:14 p.m., police were dispatched to a construction site in a neighborhood for a theft call. The caller said he was building a home in the area and an air conditioner went missing from the attic.
The homebuilder said he last saw the air conditioning unit on Thursday. The report states it appeared as though the unit was cut from the metal hangers and the ductwork was disconnected.
The builder didn’t have additional details or know the cost of the AC unit. But he said he would follow up on the report with more information. Police are still investigating the incident as a burglary of a building, which is a state jail felony.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 391 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
