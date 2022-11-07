Police are investigating a fight between a group of people that resulted in someone firing a handgun in the 500 block of Robertson Street Sunday, according to a police report.
At about 2:39 a.m., Denton police responded to a call about a fight. The caller said there were 10 to 15 people physically fighting in the street. Then, the caller said they heard three to four shots and saw people running away.
Police arrived at the scene to find multiple vehicles driving off and other people getting into their vehicles. At the time, police were unable to interview anyone involved in the incident, according to the report.
After canvassing the area, the report states police found one live round and one spent casing. The round was for a 9 millimeter handgun. They photographed the items and placed them into evidence.
No injuries were reported and police did not observe any damage to nearby property. The incident is still under investigation.
Other reports
3200 Roselawn Drive — A man allegedly left the scene of an accident after he crashed his vehicle into a guardrail Sunday, flipping his vehicle onto its roof, according to a police report.
At about 9:59 p.m., police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash with no injuries. When police arrived, they found a flipped vehicle.
The vehicle was unoccupied and only the witnesses remained at the scene. The crash had damaged a guardrail and a barbed wire fence, which was next to where the vehicle landed.
Police were able to speak with the vehicle’s registered owner over the phone. He allegedly admitted to driving in that area and said he tried to avoid a dog while driving. The report states he did not explain why he left the scene of the crash.
When police went to his residence to try to speak with him further about the incident, he allegedly refused to open the door.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 345 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
