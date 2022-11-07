FlashingLights05.JPG
Dallas Morning News file photo

Police are investigating a fight between a group of people that resulted in someone firing a handgun in the 500 block of Robertson Street Sunday, according to a police report.

At about 2:39 a.m., Denton police responded to a call about a fight. The caller said there were 10 to 15 people physically fighting in the street. Then, the caller said they heard three to four shots and saw people running away.

