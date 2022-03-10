A nearly naked man at Subway was arrested Wednesday on several charges after pulling a young employee toward the restroom, coughing on a piece of bread and damaging a door lock, according to a police report.
The 22-year-old man first entered the sandwich shop in the 2900 block of East University Drive before 8 p.m. wearing only shorts, telling employees repeatedly they could trust him as he allegedly “acted weird,” got on top of a counter to access an employees-only space and spat on a piece of bread.
At one point, he allegedly wrapped his arms around an employee and walked to the restroom with her, continuing to tell her she needed to trust him. The report says she repeatedly told him to let go of her, and another employee punched the man to separate them.
Once he let go, employees and some customers were able to get the suspect out of the shop, and they called 911, according to the report. One Denton police officer noted in a report that the man took his shorts off, exposing himself completely, and charged at the shop’s door.
He allegedly ran from officers, who asked him multiple times to stop and get on the ground. The report says the man ran east from the shop toward the Loop 288 and University Drive intersection, crossed University and didn’t stop until police shot him with a Taser stun gun.
He was charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief between $100 and $750, evading arrest or detention and unlawful restraint under 17 years of age.
Other reports
South Interstate 35E — Denton, Corinth, Lake Dallas and Lewisville police were all involved in a search for a box truck stolen from Lewisville, according to a police report.
A Denton police spokesperson said they were called to help Lewisville in the theft of a vehicle. The owner’s cellphone was still in the truck, and they were tracking the moving truck with it as it was in Denton.
Denton police spotted the truck and followed it south on Interstate 35E from Buc-ee’s Boulevard. The report says the driver didn’t stop until they got to Hickory Creek. Denton County records show the 31-year-old driver was arrested and charged with fleeing an officer and theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000.
1000 block of Greenbend Drive — A man’s empty safe was stolen from his home sometime Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report.
His daughter reported the burglary around 9:22 p.m. and estimated it happened between 2 p.m. and just before she called. The report says she found the garage door open when she got home.
The safe owner told police the safe was empty but was worth $200. He wants to press charges, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 440 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 30 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.