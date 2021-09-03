A would-be thief’s attempt to steal a dump truck Thursday went downhill when they drove it into a nearby pond, according to a police report.
The owner of a business in the 4000 block of FM2449 reported the attempted theft around 12:41 p.m. Thursday. He told police he believes someone attempted to steal the dump truck without realizing there was a pond right in front of them.
According to the report, the caller said he thinks the person drove it forward toward the road, but that the truck then went downhill and eventually came to a stop in the middle of a pond. The dump truck had to be pulled out by an excavator.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said there isn’t an exact value listed for the dump truck, but that it’s estimated to be worth more than $300,000. Beckwith said the incident is being investigated as an attempted theft as there’s little else in the area, so someone may have gone there intentionally for the dump truck.
Other reports
900 block of South Avenue C — A 31-year-old man is accused of assaulting his lawyer in July after getting frustrated with his divorce case.
Police arrested the man Thursday after a local judge signed a felony warrant for the suspect on Aug. 3. He was charged with injury to an elderly individual due to the attorney’s age, 68.
The report says the attorney reported the assault on July 13. The lawyer told police his client strangled him with a tie. Police arrested him at a residence Thursday.
4100 block of Interstate 35 — Police separated a couple who were arguing about drug use Thursday at a hotel, according to a police report.
Each told conflicting stories to police, but officers didn’t see injuries on either of them. The report says they were arguing because he wanted to do drugs but she didn’t. There was also an allegation of theft of property, but there wasn’t more information immediately available on the theft.
2800 block of South Mayhill Road — A 20-year-old man wanted by police in Forney was arrested in Denton on outstanding warrants.
The warrants were for theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal mischief, evading arrest, evading arrest or detention, and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 500 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 23 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.