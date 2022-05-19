Police received several reports within a couple of hours about firearms and vehicle thefts from the 1800 and 1900 blocks of North Ruddell Street on Wednesday.
The first report of a burglary came in at about 5 p.m. The caller said he was certain he had locked his door, but while he was at work, two pistols and his guitar were stolen from the home. There were no signs of forced entry, the man said.
The report did not mention the estimated value of the stolen items, a police spokesperson said.
Police received another call about a theft in the area at about 7:10 p.m. The caller said his firearm, which he had seen in the glove compartment of his vehicle, had been stolen.
Again, there were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle, according to the report.
Lastly, police responded to a call at about 9:15 p.m. from a man who said his vehicle was stolen from the area.
He said he parked his car outside his apartment around 3:30 p.m. But around 7:30 p.m., he noticed his vehicle was gone. The man said he has the only key to the vehicle.
The vehicle was current on payments, and it was determined the vehicle had not been towed, according to the report.
Police are investigating the reports.
Other reports
3100 block of Deerfield Drive — Police received more than one report Wednesday regarding stolen property from unlocked cars in the same block of Deerfield Drive
The first call came at about 4:30 a.m. from a woman who said items were missing from her vehicle. She said she and her husband got home around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday and left the vehicle unlocked.
A driver’s license, several credit cards, a purse and jewelry were missing, according to the report. The woman said the value of the items was approximately $2,200.
At about 5:55 a.m., police found a backpack related to a burglary of a vehicle in the same block, according to the report. The backpack was returned to the owner.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it was not clear from the report if the backpack was related to the previous report or not.
Then at about 12:30 p.m., police received a report about a burglarized vehicle in the same block. The man said his pistol was stolen from his unlocked vehicle. He estimated the value of the pistol was $1,100.
His vehicle had been parked in the area since the night before, according to the report.
Police are investigating the reports.
1300 block of Deer Trail — A 53-year-old woman was arrested after she assaulted her son, whom she wanted to move out, according to a police report.
At about 3:17 a.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance call from a woman who said she and her son had gotten into a fight.
When police arrived, the mother said she was telling her 21-year-old son she wanted him to move out. She allegedly admitted to yelling at him and threatening to throw his PlayStation out the window but said her son pushed her during the argument.
Police spoke to the son and saw his shirt was ripped and he had scratches on his neck, according to the report.
The son said he told his mother he was going to clean his room and told her to leave him alone. He said she grabbed him, ripping his shirt and scratching him.
Police arrested the woman for assault causes bodily injury family member and transported her to the city jail.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 379 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.