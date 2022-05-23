A 54-year-old man was found with multiple drugs and weapons after police pulled him over for driving while intoxicated Sunday, according to a police report.
At about 12:41 p.m., police responded to a call about a black Toyota Tundra. The caller said they were following a vehicle that was failing to maintain a single lane driving north on Interstate 35.
Police arrived at the exit near the Love's Travel Stop on I-35 and observed the truck strike a plastic lane divider as it exited the interstate, according to the report.
Police made contact with the man and conducted sobriety field tests, the report states. He allegedly refused a blood draw, but police obtained a warrant. The man was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated.
After he was placed under arrest, police searched the man’s truck. They found two handguns, several thousand dollars in cash, multiple THC gummies, 34 grams of methamphetamine, 720 grams of GHB, an unspecified amount of marijuana, prescription pills (including possible counterfeit pills) and several knives, according to the report.
Police also confirmed the man was a felony sex offender, according to the report.
The man was charged with six counts of possession dangerous drug, manufacture or deliver controlled substance penalty group 1, possession controlled substance penalty group 1, possession controlled substance penalty group 2 and unlawful possession firearm by felon.
He was still in the city jail as of Monday afternoon on a $34,500 bond.
Other reports
2400 block of East McKinney Street — A 25-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he bit his ex-girlfriend’s lip during an argument, according to a police report.
At about 12:01 a.m., police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance. The caller said her recent ex wouldn’t let her leave the apartment and had injured her lip.
The caller said the two had a verbal argument. When she attempted to leave, the man allegedly pushed her away from the door, causing her to fall on her back.
The man got in her face and bit her in the bottom lip, according to the report. When police arrived they observed an injury and blood on the woman’s lip, the report states.
Police arrested the man, charged him with assault causes bodily injury family and transported him to the city jail.
100 block of West Hickory Street — An intoxicated 33-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he harassed customers at The Loophole Pub, according to a police report.
At about 2:11 p.m., police responded to a call about a man who the caller said was previously trespassed from The Loophole. Multiple witnesses said the man had been harassing customers and trying to provoke a fight with others.
When police arrived at the pub, the man briefly fled, but police soon made contact with him, according to the report. Police determined the man had not been previously trespassed, the report states.
However, he was still arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication. He was not charged with evading arrest detention. Police found he also had a warrant for alcohol public intoxication from the Kennedale Police Department.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 289 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.