A woman who made a cross-country move in June said a moving company wasn’t answering her calls so she could get her belongings that weren’t delivered by the expected due date, according to a police report.
She reported the incident to the Denton Police Department on Tuesday after she was advised to file a report here because one of the company’s warehouses is in Denton, in the 1000 block of Dallas Drive. The report says the company she hired for her move, U.S. Standard Moving, subcontracted with Sirius Van Lines.
Her belongings were picked up on June 16 and were supposed to arrive to her in a few days, but she said Wednesday she still hasn’t gotten her things, nor has the subcontracted company answered her phone calls. She estimated her belongings, which included furniture and personal documentation, were worth $30,000.
According to the report, she believes her items are being held in the Denton warehouse or in another state’s warehouse. She also filed reports with police in North Carolina and in Michigan. The incident is still under investigation.
Other reports
5300 block of East McKinney Street — Police are investigating a reported assault after a 911 caller said a man with a repossession company was being racist and using homophobic slurs while trying to recover a motorcycle Tuesday, according to a police report.
The report says a repossession driver was trying to recover a motorcycle at the residence, but the first caller insisted he didn’t have the motorcycle anymore.
The first caller told 911 dispatchers that the driver was calling him names and being racist. The driver also called police to report the first caller had blocked him in at the property, preventing him from driving away.
According to the report, the first caller admitted to blocking the driver in so he would still be there when police arrived. He reported the driver also used homophobic slurs toward him and slammed his leg into a door.
The driver told officers the resident began swearing at him and that another man at the scene threatened to cut his tire and jump on his truck. He didn’t want to press charges and just wanted to collect the motorcycle. The report didn’t say if the first caller wanted to press charges. An investigation is ongoing.
600 block of Londonderry Lane — A tenant said a woman broke into his home late Tuesday to get her things after he kicked her out, according to a police report.
He told police he let the woman stay with him for two nights. After they got into an argument, he wanted her to leave. He reported she left but came back to get her things from inside.
According to the report, he said he wanted to take five minutes to sit outside and then he’d let her in. He said she took the screen off the window, opened the window and unlocked the door to let herself in.
He also reported that she hit him in the face at some point, but he wasn’t hurt. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 415 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 25 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.