Denton police arrested a motorcylist who was unscathed after another rider crashed.
The man wasn't hurt in the incident, but when officers saw he seemed intoxicated, they found he was in possession of illegal drugs.
Police responded to a crash in the 500 block of Oakland Street at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday.
They found the man was still on the scene with his motorcycle after another rider, who had been transported to a local hospital, had reportedly crashed his motorcycle into a tree.
The man said he'd been riding in front of the injured rider and hadn't seen the crash. Officers noticed he was slurring his words and swaying and that he smelled like alcohol. When asked, he told officers he had indeed recently left a bar where he had several beers.
Officers felt they had sufficient evidence of intoxication, and searched him. Officers reported they found a small vial containing a white substance and a short straw. The motorcyclist said the substance was "just a sex pill." A field test showed that the substance was cocaine, according to the police report.
The man consented to have his blood drawn and was booked into the city jail on charges of driving while intoxicated and being in possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Other reports
3300 block of Eastpark Boulevard — Officers responded to a guardian who said a 14-year-old child in his care had gotten in trouble and left the area. Detectives were assigned to the case, and the officers contacted the school resource officer staffed at the juvenile's school. The campus officer reported that the juvenile was in attendance at school the following morning.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 415 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
