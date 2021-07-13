Police believe they found several fingerprints at a storage unit Monday after a caller reported more than $1,300 in personal belongings stolen from inside, according to a police report.
The 911 caller told the Denton Police Department on Monday that she last saw her storage unit fully secured on July 1. Police were dispatched to a burglary of a building call around 1:26 p.m. Monday after she found the unit broken into.
The report says police found that the lock was broken off the unit at RightSpace Storage, 1002 Dallas Drive.
She found $660 in shoes taken as well as $100 headphones, a $366 Apple Watch, a championship ring worth $200 and miscellaneous coins worth $10. She said she had five pairs of shoes and at least one pair was name-brand running shoes, although the brand wasn’t named in the report.
There wasn’t any mention of surveillance footage in the report. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — A 14-year-old boy detained Monday allegedly sexually abused his younger sister multiple times, according to a police report.
Their parents reported the abuse on June 20. The report says the boy and his 8-year-old sister lived in separate residences following the report and up until the suspect’s detainment. He was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
700 block of Morse Street — After initially saying he didn’t remember the assault, a 58-year-old man eventually admitted he assaulted his father Monday, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance around 8:27 a.m. A man told police he went to his 58-year-old son’s home, which the caller owns, to pick up some belongings. The report says he was also cleaning up the house when his son allegedly started yelling at him and assaulted him.
The suspect alleged he didn’t remember assaulting his father but then later admitted he did. Police saw the 78-year-old victim had cuts on his hands and one cut on his lip. He was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to an elderly person.
400 block of South Carroll Boulevard — Police found at least one bullet had entered a woman’s apartment Monday after she reported hearing gunshots earlier, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. to a suspicious activity call. A woman told police she heard what sounded like gunshots earlier in the morning and then found bullet holes in her apartment.
Police found three shots were fired in the area and at least one bullet entered the caller’s apartment. The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 37 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.