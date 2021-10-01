A man who thought his car was stolen Wednesday found out Friday that his insurance company had towed it after it broke down near a doctor’s office, according to a police report.
The man told the Denton Police Department on Wednesday that he had parked his silver Toyota Corolla at a doctor’s office in the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard after the steering mechanism failed.
The report says he called a towing company, which told him to leave his car unlocked at the parking lot with the keys inside. He told police that around 4 a.m. Thursday, a tow trucker called to let him know his car wasn’t there anymore. The caller then reported his car stolen.
Around 10:38 a.m. Friday, he called police back to say he had found his car.
According to the report, the man’s insurance company towed it and took it to McKinney. The towing company told him the incident was a miscommunication, and the car is no longer listed in Denton’s system as stolen.
Other reports
2100 block of Spencer Road — A police report didn’t say whether a couple want to press charges against a friend who they say took their car without permission Thursday.
A woman told police her husband’s friend left their house, and shortly after, her husband realized their keys were missing. They then noticed their blue Dodge Caliber was gone and reported it stolen.
According to the report, she called back around 12:41 a.m. Friday and said the friend had returned the vehicle. She told police the friend didn’t have permission to drive the car, but the report didn’t say if they wanted to pursue charges.
900 block of Savage Drive — Three roommates have reported all of their cars damaged within the past month, according to police reports.
Two of them went to the Police Department on Thursday to report an incident from Sept. 5. The report didn’t say why there was a delay in the women reporting the incident or how they knew it had happened on Sept. 5.
Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the roommates also have reported damage to their vehicles on Sept. 21, Monday and another incident they couldn’t date for a total of four incidents. Each time, they estimated damage sustained to be about $1,000.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 405 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 29 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.